Entertainment
Tired of traditional Bollywood movies? Watch these 20 short films in Malayalam instead
If you love short films but haven’t watched any Malayalam short films then you are simply missing out on great content. Here is a list of some popular Malayalam cinema gems that you should totally watch this weekend.
1. Perfume
This heartwarming short revolves around a humble father and his endless efforts for the future of his daughters. Written and directed by Jayakumar Menon, the 23-minute film has already won 16 international awards.
2. Midnight race
This short film revolves around two men, a truck and the power of fear. With excellent cast and cinematography, this is the only Malayalam short film that has been selected in the Indian Panorama section of the India International Film Festival.
3. Kamuki
The short film centers on a 17 year old teenage girl who is pregnant and has been left behind by her boyfriend. Directed by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute alumnus Christo Tomy, the film has won numerous awards, including the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) at the 63rd National Film Awards for Best Director in the Non-Feature Section.
4. Burn my body
Revolving around violence against women in this developed society, the short film’s story delves deep into the devious human mind. Written and directed by Aaryan Krishna Menon, this film is a true eye-opener in the modern era.
5. Waft
Revolving around a man who found refuge in books after the sudden release of a closed book, the film was shortlisted at 30 international film festivals around the world and won 14 awards and 10 nominations.
Kappi 6th floor
This short film focuses on how to overcome failure when it comes to love. With a renowned cast, this short film would certainly give you pause if you ever encountered a “love failure”.
7. Call
Revolving around a taxi driver and a bizarre demand from female customers for cigarettes at night, the short is nothing but a hilarious account of events. With the perfect mix of thrill and suspense, the movie will keep you hooked to your screens.
8. Balance
With the brilliant performance of Sunil Sukhada, this film won the award for Best Short Film in the Directing and Screenplay categories at the Kerala State Television Award in 2014.
9. Charulata
This short film revolves around two people during a national emergency in India. Directed by Shruthi Namboodiri, the film shows the changing dimensions of the cultural and social landscapes of nations as well as the freedom of speech and expression during this period.
10. Irupuram
Revolving around a man who feels lonely in his old age, the film presents two sides of life in our current society. Directed by Vipin P Vijayan, this short has an exceptional script and cinematography.
11. Marunnu
The story of this short film revolves around an employee of a local IT company and how his life takes an unusual turn one fine day. Directed by Jithin Jo Francis, this film is definitely a must-see.
12. Boomerang
Written and directed by Sandeep Geetha, this psychological horror thriller is a must see.
13. Anne
Captivating hearts with its humble message of hope, this short film revolves around the titular girl’s innocent desire. The film focuses on the well-known inspirational quote from author Paulo Coelho in his book The alchemist, And, when you want something, the whole universe conspires to help you make it happen.
14.Freedom @ Midnight
Revolving around a woman and her sexual freedom, this short film is truly a gem. With Anupama Parameswaran and Hakkim Shajahan, this movie is a must see.
15. red eyes
The short film focuses on a private investigative team trying to find a psychopathic killer who has created a deadly game called Red eyes. With excellent cast and cinematography, this film is a must-see for any suspense fanatic.
16.Thirike
The short film revolves around a young man who kidnaps his own brother with Down’s syndrome to reclaim his past. Directed by George Kora and Sam Xavier, this feel-good movie is a must-see for everyone.
17.Mizhi
This cute romantic love short revolves around two neighbors who end up falling in love. Directed by Mohammed Noushad, this short film has an exceptional soundtrack.
18.Family Pack
Written and directed by Anu K Aniyan, this movie is another popular gem that you absolutely should watch.
19.Nenjil puncture
With Addis Akkara and Ardra Mohan, this lovely love story will absolutely melt you.
20. The notion
Revolving around a former NSG commander and survivor of the Mumbai terror attack who unexpectedly took his own life after 9 years, this short film was shot in 12 hours over 2 days.
Well your weekend binge list is now sorted.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]