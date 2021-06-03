Tired of traditional Bollywood movies? Watch these 20 short films in Malayalam instead

If you love short films but haven’t watched any Malayalam short films then you are simply missing out on great content. Here is a list of some popular Malayalam cinema gems that you should totally watch this weekend.

1. Perfume

This heartwarming short revolves around a humble father and his endless efforts for the future of his daughters. Written and directed by Jayakumar Menon, the 23-minute film has already won 16 international awards.

2. Midnight race

This short film revolves around two men, a truck and the power of fear. With excellent cast and cinematography, this is the only Malayalam short film that has been selected in the Indian Panorama section of the India International Film Festival.

3. Kamuki

The short film centers on a 17 year old teenage girl who is pregnant and has been left behind by her boyfriend. Directed by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute alumnus Christo Tomy, the film has won numerous awards, including the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) at the 63rd National Film Awards for Best Director in the Non-Feature Section.

4. Burn my body

Revolving around violence against women in this developed society, the short film’s story delves deep into the devious human mind. Written and directed by Aaryan Krishna Menon, this film is a true eye-opener in the modern era.

5. Waft

Revolving around a man who found refuge in books after the sudden release of a closed book, the film was shortlisted at 30 international film festivals around the world and won 14 awards and 10 nominations.

Kappi 6th floor

This short film focuses on how to overcome failure when it comes to love. With a renowned cast, this short film would certainly give you pause if you ever encountered a “love failure”.

7. Call

Revolving around a taxi driver and a bizarre demand from female customers for cigarettes at night, the short is nothing but a hilarious account of events. With the perfect mix of thrill and suspense, the movie will keep you hooked to your screens.

8. Balance

With the brilliant performance of Sunil Sukhada, this film won the award for Best Short Film in the Directing and Screenplay categories at the Kerala State Television Award in 2014.

9. Charulata

This short film revolves around two people during a national emergency in India. Directed by Shruthi Namboodiri, the film shows the changing dimensions of the cultural and social landscapes of nations as well as the freedom of speech and expression during this period.

10. Irupuram

Revolving around a man who feels lonely in his old age, the film presents two sides of life in our current society. Directed by Vipin P Vijayan, this short has an exceptional script and cinematography.

11. Marunnu

The story of this short film revolves around an employee of a local IT company and how his life takes an unusual turn one fine day. Directed by Jithin Jo Francis, this film is definitely a must-see.

12. Boomerang

Written and directed by Sandeep Geetha, this psychological horror thriller is a must see.

13. Anne

Captivating hearts with its humble message of hope, this short film revolves around the titular girl’s innocent desire. The film focuses on the well-known inspirational quote from author Paulo Coelho in his book The alchemist, And, when you want something, the whole universe conspires to help you make it happen.

14.Freedom @ Midnight

Revolving around a woman and her sexual freedom, this short film is truly a gem. With Anupama Parameswaran and Hakkim Shajahan, this movie is a must see.

15. red eyes

The short film focuses on a private investigative team trying to find a psychopathic killer who has created a deadly game called Red eyes. With excellent cast and cinematography, this film is a must-see for any suspense fanatic.

16.Thirike

The short film revolves around a young man who kidnaps his own brother with Down’s syndrome to reclaim his past. Directed by George Kora and Sam Xavier, this feel-good movie is a must-see for everyone.

17.Mizhi

This cute romantic love short revolves around two neighbors who end up falling in love. Directed by Mohammed Noushad, this short film has an exceptional soundtrack.

18.Family Pack

Written and directed by Anu K Aniyan, this movie is another popular gem that you absolutely should watch.

19.Nenjil puncture

With Addis Akkara and Ardra Mohan, this lovely love story will absolutely melt you.

20. The notion

Revolving around a former NSG commander and survivor of the Mumbai terror attack who unexpectedly took his own life after 9 years, this short film was shot in 12 hours over 2 days.

Well your weekend binge list is now sorted.