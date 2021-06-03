Entertainment
Jackass 4 director claims Bam Margera sent death threats to his family
Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine has secured an injunction against Bam Margera after the star sent death threats, according to reports.
Margera recently claimed he was fired from Jackass 4 for failing to attend a contracted rehab while slamming Tremaine, along with Johnny Knoxville, and saying he betrayed him.
It has since been reported that Tremaine filed court documents alleging that Margera attacked him, threatened with violence, compared him to Harvey Weinstein, posted obscene cartoons and made a comment that he and Johnny Knoxville may draw there. [sic] death certificate.
According to TMZ, Tremaine alleged that Margera sent direct threats against her children, claiming the reality TV star sent a text that read: Look at your kids and grab your wallet and write a check, if you are greedy and cheap, look at your children again. If you don’t sign the paper, look at you kids. Sign your fuckin ‘contract before you’re safe anywhere [sic].
In another post, Margera reportedly wrote: I’m going to kill you with a fucking punch.
Tremaine, who claimed Margera had been harassing him since February, has since obtained the temporary order, and Margera is required to stay at least 100 meters from the director, his wife and children, and to stop contacting him.
In a previous clip uploaded to her Instagram, Margera, who later said he was seeking help with bipolar manic disorder, claimed that Jackass co-founders Tremaine and Knoxville blew him through hoops. before leaving production.
He said: My Jackass family betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me. Not all. I love them all and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville.
So I feel like my family did all the horrible things to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells which is impossible and put me on like a puppet to get the $ 5 million I usually get when I do a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY started it.
Knoxville recently opened up about the situation with Margera and noted when the Jackass family members are in trouble everyone is trying to help, but at the end of the day that person must want help.
He added in an interview with GQ: We want Bam to be happy and healthy and to get the help he needs. We have tried to move this forward. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.
Steve-O, another member of Jackass, also responded to Margeras’ previous comments and defended Tremaine and Knoxville, praising them for helping organize a response in his battle with severe drug addiction.
He told his co-star: Everyone went out of their way to get you into the movie, and all you had to do was not charge yourself.
You kept charging, it’s that easy. We all love you as much as we all say, but no one who truly loves you can allow or encourage you to stay sick.
Metro.co.uk has reached out to representatives for Margera and Tremaine for comment.
