Why Ariana Grande’s Tattoos Keep Fading?





Ariana Grande’s arm tattoos haven’t been visible recently.



Photo: Getty / Ariana Grande / Instagram





Ariana Grandes’ arm tattoos seem to have suddenly disappeared, but did she really take them off? After Ariana Grandes married Dalton Gomez, eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of her trademark tattoos on her arm were gone. The God Is A Woman hitmaker had a design of Eevee the Pokémon on the inside of his arm and a large butterfly under his right shoulder, as well as designs on his hands. From Harry Styles to Taylor Swift, All Your Favorite Pop Stars In The Movies This Year In her stunning wedding photos, Aris’s arms were visibly bare, but it’s understandable if she didn’t want the eye-catching patterns to distract from her elegant Vera Wang gown. Ariana Grande covered her tattoos on her wedding day.



Photo: Ariana Grande / Instagram

But days later, when the newly married pop star performed “Save Your Tears” with The Weeknd at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, her arm tattoos were still missing. Only his hand tattoos, the quote on the back of the shoulder of the hour and a drawing of Chihiro de Abducted as if by magic, remained visible. Did Ariana take some of her tattoos off? Well, the last fan glimpse of Aris’s tattoos was on May 6, when she posted a selfie and the top of a tattoo was just in sight. Ariana Grande last gave a preview of her arm tattoo on May 6.



Photo: Ariana Grande / Instagram

Ariana Grande’s arm tattoos remained hidden for her performance with The Weeknd.



Photo:

Getty





Had the star had her tattoos removed since then it would have been a long process until her wedding day on May 15. Another theory swirling around the Twittersphere is that Ari may well have been cast as Megara in the upcoming one. Hercules live-action remake, which might explain why she had her body ink covered. They even pointed out that Aris’s purple outfit, arm movements, and hair style were all a nod to the character. The biggest clue of all, however, is that the company working in the production of the film loved all of Aris’s wedding messages. Ariana Grande kept her tattoos on her hands for her wedding day.



Photo: Ariana Grande / Instagram

According to several reliable sources, Ariana Grande has been cast as Megara for the Hercules live-action movie. Sources revealed that this is the reason the singer is spotted covering all of her arm tattoos. They started and filmed a look test for the role recently. pic.twitter.com/ysvnBwC9bo – jay (@FUCKPOSITIONS) May 28, 2021 Fans started asking Ariana to play Megara after her portrayal of I Wont Say Im In Love from the movie during Disneys Family Singalong went viral. Have their prayers been answered? We hoped! > Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital







