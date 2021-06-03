Spirit Untamed: Horse Girls Unite live review





Almost two decades after the appearance of Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and its eponymous yellow mustang, Spirit Untamed, a singing, digitally re-upholstered spin-off has arrived. While both are from DreamWorks Animation, the reboot has little in common with the 2002 original, which clung to hand-drawn visuals at a time when Shrek’s pseudo-realistic computer animation, also from DreamWorks, and Pixar movies like Monsters, Inc. began to take over. For better or for worse, this new spirit takes a modern approach. Instead of a heavy melodrama filled with power ballads about a bronco and his Native American holy comrade, Spirit Untamed is harmlessly addressed to young girls (on horseback) around the world. It uses the racially diverse characters from the Netflix series Spirit Riding Free, which debuted in 2017 and reintroduced the franchise, to deliver a coming-of-age tale with a predictable heavy dose of female power.

At the center of the films is thrill-seeking Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced), who is essentially banished from her stuffy East Coast mansion and sent to spend the summer with her ex-father (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the city. border of Miradero. Immediately drawn to a stallion she names Spirit, our American Girl-esque protagonist strives to gain the trust of the horses, simultaneously coming into contact with her Mexican roots and challenging her father, who remains scarred by the death linked to the his mother’s riding.

Fortunately, Lucky (who also goes by her real Spanish name, Fortuna) is no loner. When brutal fighters nap the members of the Spirits herd on horseback, our heroine is joined by her intrepid girlfriends on a perilous obstacle-like rescue mission through the outback. The children, I’m sure, will be satisfied. The film (directed by Elaine Bogan) is a bubbly, fast-paced adventure through the Old West, which isn’t to say it’s an improvement on the tearful original. With its saucer-eyed characters resembling bobbleheads, it’s a barely distinguishable version of the majority of children’s animated films these days, more like Domesticated Spirit. Untamed spirit

Classified PG. Duration: 1 hour 27 minutes. In theaters.

