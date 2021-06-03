How the Bollywood Superstar helped the common man fight the pandemic





Salman Khan: Ways The Bollywood Superstar Helped The Common Man Fight The Pandemic

Salman Khan has often been seen helping society in difficult circumstances and has done a lot to help the underprivileged fight the pandemic.



Pooja dhar





2954 readings

Bombay

Salman Khan is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has managed to build a huge fan base by doing a great job on screen. Salman Khan has done a remarkable and remarkable job in the film industry and has always been one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, often seen helping society. Here are the great and meaningful things the Dabangg actor has done to help India fight the deadly pandemic.

2 / 6 Help daily workers Salman Khan lent a hand to provide financial assistance to more than 25,000 daily wage workers by providing each of the workers 1,500 Rs. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani

3 / 6 Provide rations to the needy Initially, during the lockdown, Salman Khan donated a basic ration to the needy on his farm in Panvel, where the actor lived at the time. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Donation of disinfectants Salman Khan has donated more than a lakh of disinfectants from his personal care brand, FRSH, to Mumbai Police. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani

5 / 6 Donate Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Income Salman Khan has donated the proceeds from his latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, to help India fight the global pandemic. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Food trucks Salman Khan wandered around in food trucks, delivering a good meal to those in need. Photo credit: Pinkvilla







