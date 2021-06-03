The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Review: Church, Meet State





The Conjuring films offer a fascinating glimpse into the American psyche. Based on the lives of Northeastern paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the franchise demands that viewers invest in a worldview governed by Christian dogma, where divine good must fight satanic evil. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is by far the most well-constructed and terrifying entry in the franchise, but its plot hinges too heavily on that same bizarre evangelism. The Devil Made Me Do It, directed by La Curse de La Llorona director Michael Chaves, opens with a skillfully stylized exorcism. Thick Fog presents a series of towering angular shots as Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) strive to free an 8-year-old boy from demonic possession. Top notch sound mixing and booming score keep this streak tense, even exhilarating, as the demon moves from his child host to unsuspecting Arne Johnson (Ruairi OConnor). In a series of even more frightening scenes, a possessed Arne later stabs his owner to death. It is then up to the Warrens to prove that Arne is not guilty due to the satanic curse.

As with The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, the film is based on Warrens’ actual escapades, and the couple attempted with Johnson’s attorney to mount a possession defense. But the film conveniently attributes Johnson’s manslaughter (rather than murder) conviction and meager five-year prison sentence to Warrens’ efforts, despite the court dismissing their demands for real. It also strongly implies that Lorraine Warren, armed with celestial psychic powers, is a more skilled investigator than the police and preaches marital devotion as the ultimate divine weapon. (The latter is a staple of the franchise.)

The Devil Made Me Do It is a perfectly scary work of fiction. It would be even better if he favored the macabre to the detriment of the gospel. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Rated R for child contortions and a shower of blood. Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes. In theaters and on HBO Max.

