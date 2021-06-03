PHOTOS of the lavish Bollywood celebrity house in Mumbai





Bombay

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 4:14 pm 1 / 6 Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundras sumptuous house in Mumbai Shilpa Shetty is an actress, television show judge and author. She has managed to build a huge fan base for herself with her on-screen work. Shilpa has also often made the headlines of her fairytale love affair with businessman-husband Raj Kundra. She first met Raj in London while she was there to discuss a business deal and was disappointed when she learned that Raj Kundra was married as she was in love with his smile, charm and his intelligence. Then the businessman told the actor he was left alone while he was in the middle of a divorce with his wife, after which the two started talking and got to know each other better. Raj Kundra left London for Mumbai to be with Shilpa Shetty and that’s when the actor realized she had found his soul mate. On November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married and are now the proud parents of two adorable children, Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra. The celebrity couple have a luxurious home in Mumbai. Here are the photos of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundras’ house that will give you interior design goals. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

2 / 6 Place of worship Shilpa Shetty has a beautiful temple in her house where the Kundra family perform their poojas. Photo credit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

3 / 6 Marble floors and huge chandeliers Shilpa has marble floors in his house and a huge, beautiful chandelier. Photo credit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

4 / 6 Wooden furniture The star has a lot of wooden furniture in her house. Photo credit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

5 / 6 Fancy pillows Her bedroom is filled with unique and fancy pillows. Photo credit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

6 / 6 Internal gym The fitness enthusiast has a huge gym inside her house where she is often seen working out. Photo credit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram







