Rihanna joins Madonna as the only singer to reach the Big Four in Vogue history

Multi-award-winning artist Rihanna joins Madonna as the only singer to perform “The Big Four” in Vogue history.

The Big Four refers to the four most notable Vogue covers which include: American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia.

the Job The hitmaker is on the cover of the June issue of Vogue Italias, which she herself styled and photographed.

On both covers, she wears opulent designer clothes such as Versace, Maison Valentino, with makeup by Pierpaolo Piccioli with the singers Fenty Beauty.

Vogue reported that the multi-faceted businesswoman played the role of artist and muse, watcher and observed, director and character, experimenting on the fine line between the two. sides of an artist.

Magazine editor Emanuele Farneti said Rihanna was the perfect fit for their DIY issue.

In recent years, we have tried to use our cover in different ways: with photographs or illustrations, or without any images. But we never invited the featured person to do it all on their own – pose, take the photos, and choose what clothes to wear. If there had been a good opportunity for this new experience, it could only be the question of DIY. Nor would there have been a better protagonist than Rihanna who has appeared on so many covers, but never like this time in the version in which she, and she alone, chose to represent herself, without filters or mediation, has said Farneti.

Madonna first made the cover of Vogue in May 1989. Her last cover of Vogue dates back to 2004 when she appeared on Vogue Paris.

