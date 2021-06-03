Will there be another season and when will it air?





Grey’s AnatomyThe current season has been like no other, with the departure of Jesse Williams, the return of dead characters from the past, and Meredith Gray (played by Ellen Pompeo) spending much of her time in a coma. With the return of characters like Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) and George O’Malley (TR Knight), it sometimes felt like the series was on a victory lap before ending, leaving the fans wonder if there would ever be a season 18 of the ABC medical drama. Will there be another season of Grey’s Anatomy? These fans don’t have to worry, because Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 18, although the future of the series after that is much less certain. In May, ABC confirmed that Grey’s and its fallout Station 19 Both would be back next season. “Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job honoring real-life heroes by providing audiences a seamless look at one of the greatest medical stories of our time, ”said Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, in a communicated. “Krista [Vernoff, Grey’s showrunner] and his team of writers have continued to deliver the gripping and compassionate storytelling that characterizes these shows and created some of the most talked about moments of the year on television. “We are so grateful to our talented cast and crew for their amazing work connecting viewers around the world, and we look forward to sharing even more memorable moments with our fans next season.” Grey’s was announced to be back after ABC made new deals with Pompeo and original cast Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., all of whose contracts were ending after this current season. By deadline, Pompeo’s deal at the moment is only one year, suggesting the show could end after its 18th season, potentially ending after just over 400 episodes. However, Pompeo hinted that the show was only ending for him to come back so many times that it’s hard to predict if the show is really over. When Grey’s Anatomy Air of season 18? ABC announced its fall 2021 lineup in May. As in the current TV season, Grey’s Anatomy will take place Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, and will be preceded by Station 19. The exact date for the start of the fall season, however, has not been announced. Every season, with the exception of the shorter first season and the 17th COVID-delayed season, has started in late September, and season 18 is expected to follow suit. Based on the past few years, by far the most likely release date for Season 18 is Thursday, September 23, 2021. Grey’s Anatomy Seasons 1 through 16 are now streaming on Netflix. So far, all of the Season 17 episodes are on Hulu.

