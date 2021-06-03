Grimes talked about communism and AI on TikTok and everyone is confused





Grimes sparked confusion on social media after claiming artificial intelligence was the quickest path to communism. Communism is an economic system in which all property and production belongs to the community, thus creating a classless society. The Canadian singer, real name Claire Boucher, shared her thoughts in an elaborate video, posted on TikTok. Standing in front of a Japanese manga board Berserk, she said, “I have a proposition for the Communists. So most of the Communisms that I know of aren’t usually big fans of AI. But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest way to communism. “ The “Genesis” hitmaker went on to talk about moving the company to a place where no one has to work. “AI could automate all of agriculture, eliminate systematic corruption, thus bringing us as close as possible to true equality,” she continued. “So basically everything that everyone loves about communism, but without the collective farm, because, let’s face it, forced farming is really not a vibe.” The video, which showed Boucher sporting what appeared to be designs on his face, was shared on social media and received hundreds of responses from bewildered users. Twitter user @TheGaychelGrimes wrote: “Grimes is a very confused person, I don’t understand. “Grimes is confused as hell, she must have investments in Pisces because girl what,” @sophiaaminata added. @ smalleyhead215 posted: “Why is GRIMES of all people talking about communism on tik tok in front of a beserk manga panel.” Others were even more confused by the speech due to the singer’s relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom she shares a child. User @ibvanmat wrote: “@Just to be clear here, the girlfriend of a billionaire who is currently vying for the greatest wealth ever amassed in history argues that AI will somehow bring us communism , thus forcing her boyfriend to share his wealth with the rest of us? Like, couldn’t he do that anytime? @MisterShovel added, “What does @grimes think of the vibe that communism has @elonmusk’s wealth fully confiscated and shared between the people and their state-owned industry?” “Grimes was talking like her daddy husband isn’t capitalist Elon Musk himself … like a girl maybe get on the right track first then the rest will follow,” tweeted @HuriaTaj . @__iamkaylon pointed out that they are now “even more confused” that the couple are dating. Boucher and Musk, who have been together for over three years, made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala. In 2020, the couple announced the arrival of their first child together. The couple left many puzzled when it was revealed that their son’s name was XX Æ A-12., Which the Tesla giant said is pronounced “X Ash A-12”. Boucher said the “X” was a reference to “the unknown variable” and Æ the elvish spelling of artificial intelligence.

