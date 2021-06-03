Disney Avengers Campus theme park: how it fits into the MCU

Starting June 4, guests of Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., Will be able to set foot on the Avengers Campus, a new six-acre attraction that brings the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. You can watch Spider-Man leap 60 feet into the air, train with Dora Milaje from Wakanda, or witness Doctor Strange’s summoning spells. You can visit one of the two shawarma stalls and swallow a wrap like Thor did at the end of “The Avengers,” or visit the Pym Test Kitchen for an oversized chicken sandwich on an oddly small bun.

For Disney, opening the Avengers Campus is a bit like finally placing the Theme Park Stone inside the Infinity Gauntlet that is Marvel Entertainment. To dig deeper into this metaphor, as the mighty Movies, Streaming, Merchandising, Licensing and Video Games stones have been making profits for Disney for over a decade, only now are the tape publisher’s full revenue potential. 60-year-old comic books was put to use.

At least that’s hope. The Avengers campus makes its official debut just weeks after Disneyland’s largest resort was cleared to open, after a 13-month closure due to the pandemic. The prospect of standing inside the MCU and rubbing shoulders with your favorite superheroes is exactly the kind of all-new draw the park needs to keep guests coming back. In 2019, however, the even larger ‘Star Wars’ themed Galaxy’s Edge land debuted at Disneyland and Disney World with less than astronomical attendance, suggesting that public enthusiasm for franchises World feature films might not fully translate into a theme park experience.

There’s also a trickier, more abstract question that lingers around the Avengers campus: How can this fixed-term theme park function inside the ever-changing MCU? In other words: As you walk past the full-size Quinjet parked on the roof of the Avengers building, you might spot Black Widow, Steve Rogers’ Captain America, or Iron Man posing for selfies with fans – but in the present day of the MCU. , these three characters are dead.

This dilemma was clear even in remarks from Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during this week’s glaring grand opening for the Avengers campus.

“For our movies, for our shows, we build these elaborate sets – but they’re temporary and they only exist on screen,” Feige said. “But here, in a Disney theme park, our sets can be permanent. “

In virtually the same breath, Feige completely shifted gears. “One of the things that excites me the most is that Avengers Campus will never be finished,” he said. “It’s a living and breathing space that will grow and evolve as our cinematic universe grows and evolves – with new props and new characters flocking here at Avengers HQ.”

These all new props and characters, of course, will always stand in the shadow of an imposing “Guardians of the Galaxy” merry-go-round that opened in 2017 and revolves around a character, Taneleer Tivan, who apparently has killed in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker appears in Spidey-centric “Web Slingers” ride, which uses state-of-the-art infrared cameras to allow guests to physically throw webs in an interactive game in 3D. But Sony Pictures still owns the movie rights to the character, so all of Spidey’s costumes and logos are unique to the Avengers campus. And while Black Panther and Dora Milaje will both be in the park, Wakanda does not; instead, the “Ancient Sanctum” area evokes the production design of “Doctor Strange” from 2016.

The enduring appeal of Disney theme parks has been how much they evoke a comfortable sense of timelessness, stepping into lands that seem to be rooted in a constant state of ageless wonder. Galaxy’s Edge can take full advantage of this sensitivity because, for one, “Star Wars” is set “a long, long time ago” and, for another, the world is explicitly set in a specific period of time – between “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker”.

The MCU, however, is largely meant to unfold in a perpetual state of now, and part of its insane success has been the growth and evolution of films. “Thor: Ragnarok” is radically different from “Thor: The Dark World”. Steve Rogers is gone and a black man, Sam Wilson, is now Captain America. (Indeed, actors playing the Rogers and Wilson versions of Cap will appear on the Avengers campus.) This year alone, upcoming Disney Plus series and feature films like “Loki,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “Ms. Marvel” and “Eternals” promise to introduce brilliantly inventive new locations to the MCU – none of which can be recreated in the painstakingly detailed brick-and-mortar facilities of the Avengers campus. After 2021, at least 17 more Marvel Studios titles are in the works.

Perhaps one day Disney Imagineers can conjure up abilities similar to the Scarlet Witch, who can alter the very fabric of reality at will.