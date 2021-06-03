5 fun facts about the mansion





After breaking up with her fiance, the Yankees legend Alex rodriguez, the international superstar Jennifer lopez is apparently mating with an old flame, Ben affleck.

The diva dated the two-time Oscar winner in 2002, and they even planned to tie the knot the following year. The wedding was called off, however, and we were left with faded memories of “Gigli”. So far. You know we love the angle of real estate. The singer and actress has reportedly moved out of the Miami house she shared with A-Rod and rents a posh Miami Beach mansion where she and Affleck were spotted, according to the New York Post. reports. Here are some fun facts about J. Los rental digs. 1. Expensive pad Recently renovated in 2015, the contemporary waterfront estate offers unobstructed water views and 100 feet of waterfront. The eye-catching mansion changed hands in April for $ 17.5 million and now rents for $ 130,000 per month. The two-story construction was listed for $ 18.9 million before its recent sale. During the April sale, It has been reported that the mansion could potentially be demolished in favor of new construction. So it’s entirely possible that the new owner will capture a significant stream of monthly income while weighing the merits of a total teardown. Miami Beach rentals (Realtor.com) 2. Decor included Teardown or not, you didn’t have to scroll through Craigslist to fill the house with furniture. The upscale residence was offered to tenants as designer furniture,with elegant and luxurious details throughout. The white interior, including the floor and even the sofas, contrasts with the dark wood accents, and the kitchen is also decorated in white, with dark wood cabinetry. The kitchen also includes a white waterfall island and bar seating. A casual dining room overlooks the water view.Photographs and artwork add pops of color to the walls. The glass walls open onto the large patio and let in lots of light. White palette (Realtor.com) The living room (Realtor.com) Media room (Realtor.com) Cooked (Realtor.com) Dining room (Realtor.com) 3. Spacious space The chic space offers 11 bedrooms, 12 full baths, and three half baths, spread over 10,114 square feet. The luxurious layout sits on 27,000 square feet of land and includes a guest house, second kitchen, and multiple living areas, with plenty of room to stretch out. A master suite has a sitting area, a balcony, a bathroom with a double sink, a separate bath and shower and a huge walk-in closet. Master bedroom (Realtor.com) Bathroom (Realtor.com) 4. Lots of privacy Of course, high powered stars would appreciate a secluded location. The details in the listing promise lush landscaping for the ultimate in privacy. The grounds include a wonderful outdoor space with a large swimming pool, jacuzzi, spa, dock and boat lift, allowing the couple to get away or just take in a few rays on the patio, without seeing the eyes. Outdoor space (Realtor.com) Waterfront with dock (Realtor.com) 5. Other amenities No home for the super-fit J. Lo would be complete without a gym. The luxury layout also has an office, so the entrepreneur can keep up with their many efforts, including JLo Beauty. She and her flame also have plenty of places to park high-end wheels, with 13 garage spaces. And, if they prefer, maybe they could adopt a pet together, since the rental allows furry friends. Awww. Real estate novel While Lopez was involved with Rodriguez, the couple embarked on several real estate transactions. They bought and sold a luxury condo in Manhattan and a beach retreat in Malibu. They also made the news when they reportedly spent $ 40 million on a luxury Florida waterfront residence on neighboring Star Island last summer. So maybe for that newly rekindled romance, testing the waters with a rental, both romantic and real estate, might be the best way to go. Julien johnston along with The Corcoran Group represented the Miami Beach list.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos