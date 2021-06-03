HeartSong Lodge & Resort to be Dolly Parton’s next ‘dream come true’





The resort style accommodation will provide multiple options for families. It is expected to open in 2023 next to the DreamMore complex.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. The Dollywood Company on Thursday announced plans for a brand new lodge-style resort in Pigeon Forge. The 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which will open in 2023, will be located next to the Dollywoods DreamMore Resort and Spa, just down the road from the theme park. According to a press release, the resort will offer several accommodation options for multigenerational families and couples. There will be spacious family suites, rooms with bunk beds, themed suites and lofts. Most rooms will have balconies and feature high ceilings and exposed beams. Guests will enjoy the four-story lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s atrium, indoor and outdoor pools, and an outdoor cove with family reunion spaces, a communal fireplace, and a screened-in porch. It will also include 26,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space that can be booked for large gatherings and events. It’s all part of Dolly’s dream to improve the lives of the people of her hometown and to welcome visitors to the place she loves. I’m so proud of this place we’ve been able to build here in the Smokies, Dolly said. I’ve always dreamed of accomplishing two things with Dollywood. I wanted to give work to the people who live here and I wanted to give visitors another reason to come and experience the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We celebrated our 35th season last year, so I think it’s fair to say we were able to do that. I’m so happy with what we’re doing to make sure our guests have a great season this year, and being able to announce the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is just another way to help families reconnect, explore. and to discover together. . I truly believe that the natural beauty of the Smokies and the warmth of this special place will inspire every guest to nurture the song of the heart within them. Dollywood plans to invest more than half a billion dollars in its properties over the next 10 years. I always dream and come up with new ideas and things that I want our guests to experience, said Dolly Parton. We wanted to talk about it last year, but with everything going on, we knew we had to take a break because it just wasn’t a good time to do it. Things are looking up and with the growing popularity of Smokies there are more people than ever who want to visit our area. “ Earlier this year, Tripadvisor named Gatlinburg as the number one trending destination in the United States, with Pigeon Forge ranking fourth on the same list. Last year, Dollywood was ranked number six by travelers on Tripadvisors Travelers Choice list of the 25 best theme parks in the United States and number eight on the list of the 25 best theme parks in the world based on customer reviews. Since the time we announced the Dollywoods DreamMore Resort in 2015, we’ve seen the entire region emerge as one of the nation’s premier family vacation destinations, said Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company. We were able to help Dolly make the dreams she had over 35 years ago come true, and with this announcement today, we were going to be able to make even more of her dreams come true. As a complete family destination, we look forward to welcoming more visitors who want to experience what makes us different, added Bill Doyle, Senior Vice President of Hospitality. From our award-winning theme park and water park to our world-class accommodations and unique dining attractions, we know families are ready for the special moments they can only find here in Dollywood. Our state is the proud home of Dollywood, a popular destination for families around the world, said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. Tourism supports jobs, increases economic opportunities, and showcases the best of Tennessee, and we are grateful to Dolly Parton, Dollywood and everyone who helped bring the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort to this community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos