‘Lisey’s Story’ review: Stephen King adapts his own book for Apple TV +, with disappointing results

The title Lisey is played by Julianne Moore, who saw her husband Scott Landon (Clive Owen), a famous novelist, get murdered in front of her eyes. But Lisey’s reluctance to part ways with her unpublished work irritates an academic (“This is Us” Ron Cephas Jones) who longs to get his hands on it, and leads to the release of a mad fan (Dane DeHaan) to sue the manuscripts.

Yet that only scratches the surface of the dense and time-consuming narrative, as Scott continues to appear to Lisey, dispensing vague advice and cryptic clues as to what she’ll need to face the threats she faces, exchanges that take place heavily garnished with surreal and supernatural images.

In addition to the “ick” factor, Lisey’s (Joan Allen) catatonic and institutionalized sister – who has a tendency to cut herself off – features in the larger plot, as does some pretty gruesome levels of violence and the occasional streak involving characters. spewing out great torrents of water.

At its core, King explores themes of the price of fame, extreme fandom, and most importantly the processes of love, loss and grief, with glimpses of Lisey and Scott’s great romance as the eight episodes – entirely directed by Chilean director Pablo Larran – jump back and forth in time.