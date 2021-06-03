Jenni Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” on MTV – CBS Denver





"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is back on MTV this Thursday, June 3, and one of the show's biggest stars is back. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back and the gang is heading to the Poconos with their friends, families and children. The family is back for an unforgettable vacation! The party is officially here when #JSFamilyHoliday returns Jerzday, June 3 on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/PzaqaYYCiF – Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 11, 2021 Meanwhile, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino recently became a father and fans will be able to see an epic genre reveal that he and his wife Lauren had with the crew while they were filming the series. There's a lot to be excited about and CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith caught up with Jenni Farley, aka JWoww, and Deena Nicole Cortese to preview the season and discuss what's going on in their lives. "I feel like you're really going to see the family aspect of this season, especially because this time around we brought everyone to the Poconos," Cortese said. "We have Jenni's kids, my kids and of course we're all dysfunctional. It will certainly be an interesting season. "It was amazing and you're going to see our ups and downs and our drama," Farley said. "The best part was having our loved ones and our kids there. We are all alone in the Poconos and I always ask the question of what could go wrong. I feel like we are living our best lives. "Jersey Shore" has been on the air since 2009 and the new season airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on MTV. After announcing in 2019 that she was stepping away from the show, Snooki made an epic return to the show and surprises her Poconos friends by popping out a birthday cake any way she could. "I love getting my meatball back," Cortese said. "She brings in the missing ingredient and we all bake the perfect cake together. When one of us is missing, it's not the same. I'm so glad she decided to come back. It was a huge surprise for us. All our personalities together are indescribable " "She really is our meatball and Deena hit her perfectly, she's like the frosting on our cake," Farley said. "There is no family vacation to Jersey Shore or Jersey Shore without our whole family. I was so grateful and you could see it in the trailer. I was screaming and had no idea she was going to surprise us like that. There are a lot of dramas going on and we are trying to deal with them in an adult way. There's a reason they call us lightning in a bottle.







