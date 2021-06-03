Solange creates a short film with Dionne Warwick: WATCH





Dionne Warwick.

Photo: The Woolmark Company / YouTube Honoring fashion, theater, performance and, most importantly, the six finalists for the 2021 International Woolmark Prize, Solange Knowles presents an immersive new short film starring Dionne Warwick, Dominique Jackson, Joi, KeiyaA and SahBabii. The IWP usually takes place at the end of London Fashion Week, showing off the work of its six finalists. Due to the pandemic, this year Bethany Williams, Casablancas Charaf Tajer, Kenneth Ize, Marie-Eve Lecavalier, Thebe Magugu and Matty Bovan showcased their enduring and traceable looks in merino wool via a video, curated by the multidisciplinary platform Solanges, Saint Heron. Directed by Wu Tsang, the six-minute film, titled Passage, reflects both the clothes and the conditions in which they were made: contemplation, courage, optimism, vulnerability, discipline and strength. Reflect and honor the creative process with the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists,Passagealigns with Saint Heron’s mission to revere creation as life, from abstraction to being, Solange said in a press release, according to Fork. I have been a long-time fan of Wu Tsang’s work and being able to work alongside him, the Saint Heron crew and all of the amazing artists and designers in the film, really reinforces the ethos of collaboration and community-based creative exchange that we. want to continue to embody. Wu Tsang, performer, filmmaker and 2018 MacArthur Genius Fellowship recipient, added that Solange has such a strong and unique voice and, with her poetic approach, used performance as a way to unify and contrast each individual gaze. Working through theater and film myself, it felt like the perfect fusion of each other’s visions.

