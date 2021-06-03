Babylon by Damien Chazelle adds Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, and more





Eight new additions to the cast join previously announced Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Li Jun Li.



Damien Chazellethe last film of Babylon completed his casting with some big hitters! Join the La La Land Hollywood photo of the director are Max Minghella, Chip, Samara weaving, Rory scovel, Lukas haas, Eric roberts, PJ Byrne, and Damon gupton. These new additions join the likes of the previously announced Margot Robbie, Brad pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Katherine waterson. Olivia hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt produce, along with Spider-Man himself Tobey Maguire, Helene Estabrook, and Adam siegel as executive producers. Image via Lionsgate RELATED: Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood Epic ‘Babylon’ Postponed to 2022 What we know about the film is limited. Set at the turning point of Hollywood, when films went from silent to ‘talkie’, Babylon will feature a star cast and if that sounds like Chazelle’s love letter to Los Angeles with La La Landwe’re sure we have some sort of fancy feelings about the big change in Hollywood. The film that almost everyone instantly associates with the shift from silent to talking movies comes in the form of Sing in the rain. The 1952 film gave us a detailed look through song and dance into how actors and studios had to adapt to the now sound-based production. Although the best film by Chazelle winner of the director’s award La La Land was a musical, however, Babylon is not. Chazelle has a way of exploring very specific moments in Hollywood through the creative process that immerses you in history. Movies like Whiplash linger with us for a long time because Chazelle makes you care about the story, even if some of the characters aren’t likable. A project that allows the director to approach this period of history with this level of specificity, plus a stacked cast like this? It will be well worth our time. And who doesn’t want to see Flea in a 1920s movie? Not really. We all need to stop and think about this visual for a moment. Babylon will premiere in select theaters on Christmas Day 2022 with wide release on January 6, 2023. KEEP READING: Exclusive: Damien Chazelle As Li Jun Li As Anna May Wong In ‘Babylon’

