On April 19, it was reported that the contract between Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike had officially ended. This news has spread like wildfire, although the headlines have been a lot saltier than expected, as due diligence is only part of the renegotiations of footwear contracts. Before his untimely death, further clarification was made on Kobe Bryant’s potential plans to start his own shoe business. To date, a new contract has yet to be made between the Swoosh and Kobe Bryant’s estate, but on May 19 a new Kobe 6 Protro shoe was revealed – the “Mambacita”.

Dressed in a white / black colourway to match Gigi’s Mamba Academy uniforms, this Kobe 6 Protro features father and daughter jersey numbers on the heel, with the Mambacita Sports logo on the heel. A release date of any kind has yet to be revealed. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram today to confirm that she herself chose the color and design of the specific shoe, with the proceeds going to the Mamba Mambacita Sports Foundation. She also reveals her disappointment that the shoes somehow fell into public hands, leading her to establish that the shoes are not approved for sale because she is not. has not renewed her late husband’s contract with Nike.

The Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita” has not officially gone on sale anywhere and there has been no release confirmation. The photos of the shoes were leaked by @ brandon1an, a Twitter user who retrieves the internal servers of shoe retailers to search for newly uploaded photos. The photos that were leaked were from UK-based Foot Patrol, once an independent sneaker shop that is now under the waist? umbrella. Photos were never publicly uploaded by Foot Patrol, Size? or Nike. Since the photos were leaked, Nike has yet to release a statement as negotiations continue.

So why were the photos leaked? Retailers receive product shipments well in advance of their scheduled release date, and they often prepare for a release (take photos, create product pages, etc.). The brand itself is also preparing well in advance, which explains the “official images” posted on Sneaker News and other media / social media accounts. As negotiations continue between Nike and the Kobe Bryant estate, there are currently no plans to release the Kobe shoes. The only such release was Undefeated’s collaboration with the Kobe 5 Protro, which we now assume approved by the Kobe Bryant estate, as that release was scheduled for the week before the Hall of Fame induction.

So how did the shoes end up in the hands of a consumer? For decades, “early” pairs that somehow escape factory walls in Asia, or retail pairs that are stolen by retailers have been the norm. This is something that is difficult to control because it is beyond the purview of the brand, although Nike and all the other shoe manufacturers like adidas, Jordan, New Balance etc. have taken swift action to retain their own manufacturing facilities as well as partner retailers in Check. The first pairs always end up in the hands of “leakers” such as @yankeekicks. They are not affiliated with any brand.

Simply put, Nike did not release the shoes and approve the release of the shoes. The shipment just arrived at a retailer and they continued as usual with the product photography, and given the amount of product that retailers have to deal with on a daily basis (not just from Nike, but from all the brands that they sell), these just fell through the cracks. It happens regularly.

This public message from Vanessa, however, suggests that negotiations may be at a standstill. Hopefully an agreement can be reached as soon as possible.