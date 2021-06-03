Angelina Jolie says she ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt for fierce custody battle

She maintains that it is far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.
It was five years since it all fell apart when exes Angelina and Brad ended their relationship for good in 2016.
Angelina filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” in the record.
At the time, the actress had revealed to have left her husband for the “well-being” of his family.
She said VOGUE : I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.
“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own mind. In fact, they are six very courageous, very strong young people.
Over the next five years, the famous exes found themselves embroiled in a fierce custody battle that would send shockwaves through Hollywood.
In recent weeks, a judge has awarded the couple joint custody.
Brad and Angelina have been one of Hollywood’s golden couples for 12 years, but they were only married for two years during their romantic relationship.
Famous during their relationship, the lovebirds are known as Brangelina.
Brad was previously married to leading actress Jennifer Aniston before finding love with Angelina.
Recently, Angelina said their bitter divorce made her directorial dreams impossible.
The mother of six had entered the world of directing with the films Unbroken and First They Killed My Father.
But the actress has had to return to acting roles, including her last role in the movie Those Who Wish Me Death.
I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that didn’t allow me to achieve for a few years, she said. Weekly entertainment.
I just needed to do shorter jobs and be more at home, so I kind of went back to some acting jobs. It really is the truth.
