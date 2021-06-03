Dollywood Announces New Resort In $ 500 Million Expansion





PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (WATE) Dolly Parton on Thursday announced the construction of the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, the first project in a half-billion dollar investment campaign by Dollywood Parks & Resorts over the next decade . The HeartSong Lodge & Resort, scheduled to open in 2023 at Pigeon Forge, is a five-story, 302-room lodge with an expansive indoor / outdoor pool complex and 26,000 indoor and outdoor event space. square feet. Located adjacent to the Dollywoods DreamMore Resort and Spa, this is the park’s first expansion since the $ 37 million Wildwood Grove in 2019 and the first new resort since DreamMore opened in 2015. I always dream and come up with new ideas and things that I want our guests to experience, Parton said in the official announcement. We wanted to talk about it last year, but with everything going on, we knew we had to take a break because it just wasn’t a good time to do it. Things are looking up and with the growing popularity of Smokies there are more people than ever who want to visit our area. Dolly returns to Dollywood for Good Morning America special

Dollywoods HeartSong Lodge & Resort will provide guests with a one-of-a-kind getaway with themed suites, indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor cove with family reunion spaces and more. The resort is located next to Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywoods Splash Country Water Park.

The new HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be located near its sister property, the Dollywoods DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Guests will be greeted at Dollywoods HeartSong Lodge & Resort by four story lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s inviting atrium.

Dollywoods HeartSong Lodge & Resort welcomes the outdoors indoors with high ceilings, exposed beams, and layered natural textures. The “Reinvented Lodge” will center on a spectacular arrival experience, with a 4,000 square foot four-story atrium lobby with lantern-inspired windows and a two-story stone fireplace with an endless flame. Dollywood 2021: Better customer experience after new off-season projects

The indoor / outdoor pool complex has an outdoor cove, family gathering spaces, a communal fire pit, and a screened porch that will provide guests with unique swimming opportunities year-round. The property can accommodate gatherings of several hundred guests across its 26,000 square feet of event space, including the two-story HeartSong Event Center, a 7,500 square foot main ballroom, and an outdoor lawn for events. . Dollywood adds drone light show, dance party to fireworks finale

With over 3 million visitors per year to Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywoods Splash Country Water Park, Pigeon Forge Parks are Tennessee’s most visited paid attraction. Our state is the proud home of Dollywood, a popular destination for families around the world, said Governor Bill Lee. Tourism supports jobs, increases economic opportunities, and showcases the best of Tennessee, and we are grateful to Dolly Parton, Dollywood and everyone who helped bring the new HeartSong Lodge and Resort to this community. Gatlinburg ranked best mountain town to visit by national publication

Since 2010, The Dollywood Company has invested over $ 220 million in its properties as part of its ongoing investment plan. Expansions undertaken since 2010 include the Dollywoods DreamMore Resort and Spa, the Lightning Rod and FireChaser Express roller coasters, as well as TailSpin Racer at Dollywoods Splash Country. In 2019, the park opened the $ 37 million Wildwood Grove. I’m so proud of this place that we were able to build here in the Smokies, said Parton. I’ve always dreamed of accomplishing two things with Dollywood. I wanted to give work to the people who live here, and I wanted to give visitors another reason to come and experience the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We celebrated our 35th season last year, so I think it’s fair to say we were able to do that. I’m so happy with what we’re doing to make sure our guests have a great season this year, and being able to announce the new HeartSong Lodge and Resort is just another way to help families reconnect, explore. and to discover together. . I truly believe that the natural beauty of the Smokies and the warmth of this special place will inspire every guest to nurture the song of the heart within them.

