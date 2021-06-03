Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt custody battle has turned into a legal war

With Angelina Jolie’s multi-year custody battle with Brad Pitt making headlines again in recent days, it’s getting harder and harder to remember a time when they graced the red carpets. as Hollywood’s golden couple.

The former Brangelina announced the end of their marriage in September 2016, two years after getting married in August 2014, with Jolie filing for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

But more than just a breakup, the end of their marriage sparked a long custody battle over their children, sons Maddox, 19, and Pax, 17; daughters Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

In May, Us weekly revealed that Pitt, 57, had achieved a major breakthrough in his legal battle with Jolie, with Judge John Ouderkirk granting him temporary shared custody of their children, excluding Maddox, who is no longer a minor.

Amid a plethora of claims about Jolie and Pitt’s feelings about it, the occasional information seeping out of court indicated some fierce battles behind the scenes.

It was revealed earlier this year that Jolie, who allegedly sought sole custody of the children, had alleged incidents of domestic violence involving Pitt.

In August 2020 — Jolie, who turns 46 on Friday — tried to remove Ouderkirk from the case, saying the judge did not disclose “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt and his legal team, according to Us weekly.

She also accused in May that the judge had banned her children from testifying in the case, her team alleging in court documents seen by Us weekly: “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, wrongly excluding her evidence relating to the health, safety and well-being of children, evidence essential to making her case.”

Pitt allegedly hit his son Maddox while he was aboard a private jet, an incident that allegedly took place a day before Jolie filed for divorce. He was subsequently cleared, according to The Guardian.

The former couple, whose romance blossomed after working together on their 2005 hit film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, have also spoken in a number of different interviews about the consequences of their separation.

“I separated for the well-being of my family,” said Jolie, a special correspondent for the United Nations Refugee Agency. Vogue India in the summer of 2020. “It was the right decision.

“I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own mind.”

She also opened up during an interview for British Voguethe March 2021 issue, where she was asked if she was at a happy stage in her life.

“The last few years have been quite difficult,” she replied. “I focused on healing our family. It comes back slowly, like the ice melted and blood returned to my body.”

Jolie has expressed unhappiness at having to be based in California after her marriage broke up, having been known for years to frequently travel around the world with her children.

“I would love to live abroad and I will as soon as my kids turn 18,” Oscar winner said Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “For now, I have to move to where their father chooses to live.”

For his part, Pitt said in the months following his separation from Jolie that he felt obligated to “be more” for his children, while admitting that he had not been the best for ” take inventory of my emotions “in the past.

Talk to GQ of the custody arrangements in 2017 he said: “I was really on my back and chained to a system when children’s services were called in. And you know after that we were able to work together to Fix this problem We are both doing our best.

“I heard a lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court, it’s just a matter of who gets hurt the most.’ And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focusing on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hate. .

“I just refuse. And luckily my partner agrees. It’s just very, very shocking for the kids to suddenly see their family torn apart.”

He also spoke about quitting alcohol and marijuana, telling the publication: “For me, every misstep has been a step towards epiphany, understanding, a kind of joy. Yes, avoiding the pain is a real mistake. It is the real loss of life. “

Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston between 2000 and 2005. Jolie was married to Johnny Lee Miller for three years starting in 1996 and divorced Billy Bob Thornton in 2003, after three years of marriage.

News week has reached out to representatives for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for comment.