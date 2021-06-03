Kate Middleton speaks out on heartbreaking admission to lockdown in emotional video | Royal | New

Kate Middleton talks to Gimba about the Hold Still project

Kensington Palace posted a new video on Kate and Prince William’s YouTube channel. The video features the latest in a series of conversations between the Duchess of Cambridge and the finalists in her photography competition, Hold Still.

In the recently released clip, Kate spoke to Gimba, a hostess at Whipps Cross Hospital. Her portrait, submitted by her friend Hassan Akkad, shows the parish hostess smiling as she enjoys her meal during a break from work. As Kate learned from the room host, the portrait is particularly poignant as it was taken the same day Gimba received the disturbing news that his mother, who lives in Nigeria, was ill and in hospital. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the current travel ban, Gimba was unable to reach his mother in his native country.

Kate spoke to some of the finalists in her Hold Still contest

Gimba in the portrait submitted to the Hold Still competition

Despite the heartache, she refused to take a day off and continued to prepare meals for the 18 patients in her ward. Recognizing Gimba's sacrifice, Kate told Gimba, "Obviously every day in the service was probably busy for all of you, but it was a particularly difficult day for you that day, wasn't it? Gimba replied: "Yes, that day because I got a phone call from Africa, because I am from Nigeria, and my mother was not very well and was very sick." Kate asked, "How is she now?"

Kate started the Hold Still contest in May of last year

To which Gimba replied: "She feels better now. She is at home." Speaking about the distance between mother and daughter and the separation imposed by the pandemic, Kate said: "It must be so hard not being able to talk to her, not being able to be there with her. "Especially when everything around you is not normal either, and you are really thinking and kind of wanting to reach out to your loved ones." Kate, who throughout the pandemic has been in touch with NHS staff to find out how they coped with the stress, long hours and suffering they were surrounded by, continued to ask how Gimba got through the crisis. COVID-19.

Kate became the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011

Kate is a passionate amateur photographer

She said, “Was it very hard to see everyone in so much pain? Gimba replied, “It was hard, but it’s a job I love to do because the patients need us.” Kate replied, “I bet you made their day a little brighter, Gimba.” Gimba has worked as a duty host at Whipps Cross Hospital for two decades.

Kate and Prince William have three children

Kate contacted some of the 100 finalists for the photography competition by phone in the fall of last year. On her YouTube channel, the Duchess has so far shared four other conversations, including one with “Stockport’s Spider-Man” – martial arts instructor Jason Baird. During the first lockdown, Mr. Baird and his friend and colleague Andrew Baldock dressed as Marvel’s Spider-Man superhero to complete their daily run, preventing the kids from playing with their friends. Kate also spoke to Mila and her mother Lynda, who before the first nationwide lockdown made the decision with her husband to temporarily divide their household to protect their daughter, who was undergoing chemotherapy.

Kate meets Mila in Scotland