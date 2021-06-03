Shed light on those who watch





The validity of the video evidence was brought to light recently with the Derek Chauvin trial, when the grotesque murder of George Floyd was repeatedly seen from different angles and shot by various sources, including the police body and cameras from instrument panel, CCTV surveillance cameras and cell phone indicators. . The truth seemed obvious, obvious from every point of view, but still not out of the question, at least that’s what Chauvin’s defense attorney attempted to establish. What happened before and after? What was outside the frame? What was the motivation of those behind the cameras? Was there indeed a way to record an objective visual reality? The answer to these questions in this case favored the victim, not the abuser. More often, however, as Theo Anthony suggests in his complex, reflective, epistemologically dizzying documentary, with an enigmatic title All light, everywhere, the validity of images is determined by those who create and control them, the police and the powers that be. Anthony doesn’t examine actual crime footage for the film, but points his camera at those who developed the technology, systematizes the processes, and uses them in the field.

Today, the forefront of surveillance equipment is Axon International, the company that developed the Taser and now manufactures 85 percent of the body cameras that are used by half of the country’s police forces. Anthony and his film crew, who often appear in the film to undermine the illusion of objectivity, tape a promotional tour of Axon’s headquarters led by a gung-ho company representative named Steve. At one point, Steve with unwitting irony extols the company’s ideal of transparency and frankness while standing in front of the opaque windows of the black box from where, he naively explains, workers are secretly. observed. Anthony interrupts Steves Schtick with a body camera lesson given to the Baltimore cops. The instructor shows how the device works and for what purposes. Chief among them is accountability, not only for the agents who use it, but for those with whom they deal. To illustrate this, he shows body camera footage (he asks Anthony to turn off the video) in which a suspect’s allegations of police brutality are refuted by what is seen on screen. The cameras do not take sides, concludes the instructor. Maybe not, but those who manipulate the cameras and footage do, and as the voiceover narrator points out (apparently in the interest of full disclosure, he’s identified at the start of the film as a serving actor voiceover narrator) such video evidence tends not to reproduce an event but to produce a narrative. Such use of apparent technological and scientific objectivity to support narratives has a long history. In 1874, despite the much-vaunted advances in photography, the efforts of teams of scientists to establish an exact measure of the transit of Venus through the sun proved inconclusive. The philosopher Henri Bergson disputed the possibility of ever solving the problem, writing that any attempt to take real action was doomed to failure because it did not reflect the true nature of Venus, but only the limits of human observation. The eye itself is a deceiver. As ophthalmologic images of the optic nerve play across the screen, text explains how the nerve itself cannot see. In the exact place where the world meets the eye, we are blind, reads the text. We don’t see this blind spot in our vision. The brain invents a world to fill the hole in the center of it. It is a central theme that the film pursues through editing, collage, analogy, metaphor, ironic juxtaposition, archival quirks and philosophical reflection. But one of its most powerful and revealing sequences is observational. The owner of an aerial surveillance company, who is white, meets with a black community group to demonstrate how the company’s program would benefit them by reducing crime. Anthony films the meeting, lively and controversial. At one point, an attendee accuses Anthony and his white film crew of being part of society and accuses them of filming those present at the meeting for nefarious purposes and without their permission. He threatens to sue and calls them pimps. The organizer of the meeting intervenes and tries to explain that the film crew and the surveillance company are different entities. But are they different? Does recognizing the subjectivity, manipulation and uncertainties of a recording make it less? Anthony analyzes the limits of documenting what is real, but his eye, as he admits, also has a blind spot. All Light, Everywhere opens June 11 at the Kendall Square cinema. Go to www.landmarktheatres.com/boston/kendall-square-cinema. Peter Keough can be reached at [email protected].

