A Quiet Place 2: Why is it so important for a movie to feature a deaf actress

Millicent Simmonds (L) has been widely praised for her role in the franchise (Photo: Jonny Cournoyer)

A Quiet Place has been recognized by the National Deaf Childrens Society for its portrayal of deafness.

After John Krasinski’s thriller left us all terrified of making some noise in 2018, the Abbott family are back to face the horrors they encounter, monsters or otherwise.

In both films, deaf actress Millicent Simmonds plays Regan Abbott, the daughter of John and Emilys Lee and Evelyn, with the whole family seen using sign language to communicate.

In the first installment (spoiler alert!), The young girl ends up completely saving the day and we can’t wait to see her again in action.

Rosie Eggleston, Head of Participation in National Society of Deaf Children, Told Metro.co.uk from the first film: Deaf youth often tell us how rare it is to see deaf characters and how important it is to them when they do.

Many go through their childhood without meeting another deaf person, so seeing deafness portrayed correctly on screen can help remind them that they are not living it alone.

In A Quiet Place, the family is deaf, inclusive, and uses American Sign Language to help Regan communicate throughout, which is very positive to see.

Millicent changed a key moment in the film (Photo: Getty Images)

Additionally, when a deaf character is played by a deaf actress, it adds authenticity and serves as a real inspiration to those young deaf viewers who dream of becoming an actor.

Deaf characters not only empower deaf youth, they also educate hearing people and this is something we need to see more of in the years to come. We are hopeful that the second movie is just as positive about deafness and we were all looking forward to seeing it.

Eggleston then highlighted the importance of captioned screenings in bringing this performance to deaf youth.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video

Deaf youth also tell us that they rarely see movies on the big screen because so few showings are captioned, so we urge theaters to add more to their schedule to make them accessible to Deaf customers of all ages. she added.

Millicent, 18, has been widely praised for her performance as Regan, with the teenage actress even changing a key element of the film to have more impact.

In one of the previous scenes, his character is seen fighting with his father.

Then, towards the end of the movie, one of his last acts before he dies is telling his kids that he has always loved them, a moment that goes largely to Millicent.

When John and I argue as a sign language father and daughter at the start of the movie, he was the most dominant character and I was supposed to bow to his needs. But when we started filming it, I said I would rebel then. He liked this idea, Millicent says Metro.us.

I also changed some signs, she added. At the end when he signs, I love you. I said I think he has to say, I’ve always loved you. Because it covers the difficult period. Then when I suggested to him that he was crying.

More: John Krasinski



A Quiet Place II is one of the first films to screen in theaters after restrictions were eased following the coronavirus lockdown.

It has already caused a sensation at the US box office, where it grossed nearly $ 60 million (42 million) over Memorial Day weekend.

That makes it the biggest movie opening since the start of the pandemic.

A Quiet Place II is now available.

MORE: A Quiet Place Part II: Cast, Trailer, Runtime & Is It Making It To Theaters?



MORE: A Quiet Place II Opens in U.S. Theaters at Record Box Office Figures







