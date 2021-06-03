Entertainment
Kaia Gerber Has Ditched Her Complete Skin Care Routine
It’s time to get ready with Kaia Gerber. The model finally shared all her skincare and makeup secretsin a new videowithVogue, guide viewers through her everyday look, a subtle, sunny moment of beauty that works perfectly for any summer activity you have on your schedule.
The routine begins with Kaia tying her hair back with a Celine (model life) scrunchie then washing with it.Youth to the People’s Superfood Cleanser, which she says uses morning and evening. If she’s worked out and worn a ton of makeup, she starts with a cleanser balm and then continues with the cleanser. As she cleanses, Kaia talks about her skincare journey and its phases, claiming that she has had hormonal acne in the past and that it has affected her confidence at work and school. Now she’s in good shape with her skin and routine. “I’m grateful for the year I had because I was able to evolve with my skincare routine and find a more updated version,” she says.
Then she uses the TikTok-approvedPaula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliating Toner 2% BHAand says she learned her lesson on rough exfoliation versus gentle exfoliation. After toning, Kaia usesPaula’s Choice CLINIQUE 20% Niacinamide Treatment, which she calls “one of her all-time favorite ingredients.” Kaia has already opened up about her love for niacinamide, but here she reveals that it saved [her] skin when she discovered it after the post-Fashion Week shows.
Kaia follows withGlycelene Repairing Eye Oil, saying that she can’t “hide her fatigue” and that she has learned to take care of the area under her eyes. She also gleaned information from her mother, model Cindy Crawford. “My mom has always taken such good care of her skin, so I kind of took things from her,” Kaia shares. “She was very aware of what she puts on her skin… one of the things she taught me was to manage her cleavage and to remember the sunscreen.”
Kaia calls her skincare routine a “meditation,” saying she finds it a relaxing way to focus on herself every day. She loves crystals, including Crystalface rollers for sculpting, massaging and circulating blood. “I thought rolling the face was such a joke… but now look at me. I really notice a difference,” she says sculpting with two loaded crystal rolls, which she stores in the fridge to keep them cool. . . “Little practices like this are good for your mental health,” Kaia shares. “I discovered that I really felt alone in hotel rooms. I started working at such a young age, so having routines that I could bring with me anywhere in the world made me feel more comfortable and safe. something familiar I could do. “
When rolled up and ready, Kaia hydrates withYouth to the People’s Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha + Reishi, then follow withSupergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA +++. “Another thing I learned from my mom: sunscreen here, sunscreen there, every day even on a cloudy day,” she says. “The one thing I get the most from makeup artists is that my face is ten shades lighter than my body… it’s because I’m wearing my sunscreen.”
Kaia moisturizes her lips with the bestsellerLaneige Lips Sleep Mask, which she wears all day, then adds a spritz ofCaudalie’s classic beauty elixir. Then it’s time for makeup! The model prepares and sublimates her skin with Yves Saint Laurent products, including the iconicTouch shine radiant concealer. While she’s putting on makeup, she talks about her blue eyeshadow phase and her high school Green Day-inspired eyeliner; while she has passed this phase, she returns to it with fondness.
Kaia brushes her eyebrows, saying that she now likes her full eyebrows. “My eyebrows have been through a lot; there was a season where they were bleached seven times in a month,” she says. Although her eyebrows suffered a lot, they returned to their natural shade. “Fortunately, those bad boys are always on my face.” Kaia gives herself a tanned, almost sunburnt look on her cheeks with her lipstick and adds some powder to set. Its final touch is a spritz ofMarc Jacobs Daisy(she’s the face of the perfume!) and Kaia is ready for her day.
Watch her full routine below:
picture credit
