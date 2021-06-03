Vanessa Bryant warms up in Nike Kobe 6 pic





Mike D. Sykes II

If Bryant Estates’ relationship with Nike was not over before, he is almost certainly now. Vanessa Bryant took the swoosh to the test Thursday morning in an Instagram post detailing how she saw photos of a shoe she herself designed leaking onto the internet. The shoe in question was the Mambacita Kobe 6. It was apparently designed by Vanessa Bryant, herself, and designed to honor Gigi Bryant after her passing. Shed hoped the profits would go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, but Bryant’s estate did not renew Kobe Bryants’ contract with Nike, so the shoes were never approved for sale, he said. she stated in the message. Yet here someone was with them in hand. Before anyone in his family even had a pair. Needless to say, Vanessa Bryant was heated. Not only does she say the shoes leaked despite not being approved for sale, but she also says they weren’t approved to be made in the first place. It’s impossible to know what’s really going on here without taking a look behind the scenes to see which part of the process was approved at what point. Typically, the design, release, and approval of a distribution plan for a sneaker takes place months in advance at the bare minimum. Obviously, this process started at some point some time ago. Obviously, things also went wrong with the Bryant and Nike estate and thetwo parties have decided to go their separate ways. They were meant to belet go two more shoes togetherThis particular shoe in question was not approved and appeared to fall through the cracks. Either way, it’s not a good look. This adds another layer to what has been an otherwise messy break up between the two parties. And it also puts a damper on the possibility of the two sides coming together down the line.







