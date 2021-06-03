Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson shows off the big fish he raises as a hobby





Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed off the fish he raises while relaxing on his farm. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he’s currently on vacation enjoying nature. In a video post, he stands outside near what appears to be a private pond while holding a large fish in his hands. “I just want to show you guys real quick,” he told his supporters. “I just pulled out this voucher, I’d say six, seven, maybe eight pounds. Look at the beautiful belly of this fish, beautiful colors too. It is a beautiful, healthy fish.” DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON IS INTERESTED IN RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT: ‘IT WOULD BE AN HONOR’ He holds the fish directly in front of the camera and continues, “As you know, I breed my largemouth bass, I breed my striped bass, [and] my variety of crappie. There are also a few other species here. I work closely with a university biologist. We came here and created a wonderful ecosystem for these fish. And we feed them, I feed these babies! “ With that, the “Hobbs & Shaw” actor gently released the animal into the pond. “It’s so good to be heading out to my farm this past weekend to decompress, do a mental inventory and of course – hang out with my babies,” Johnson captioned the post. DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON, STANLEY TUCCI REACT TO LOSS OF ‘WORLD’S SEXIEST BALD MAN’ TITLE TO PRINCE WILLIAM He then listed other species he kept in the pond, including “largemouth bass, striped bass, trout, carp, sunfish, etc.” “I fell in love with fishing when I was a little boy, so a quiet time like this away from the noise means everything to me. Grateful,” he continued. “And a little reminder to all guys of the importance of taking care of yourself.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER This isn’t the first time the star has spoken about her pet fish. In 2017, he shared a photo of himself with a fishing rod and spoke of his obsession with making sure his fish are “at the top of the food chain.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “As an animal lover – both land and water – I have been raising my bass for years on our farm. I feed them like royalty with live bait and train them to be very aggressive killers. come to inspect the water, vegetation and ecosystem to make sure that they live as predators at the top of the food chain that they are ”, he was writing at the time. “Grandpa is coming home to recharge his batteries and hang out with them and not even one of those ungrateful big pigs will hit my upper water cap, I’ve been working for an hour now. Cool …”







