Princess Diana wore a daring gown during the first royal engagement

Before the famous white wedding dress, there was the black dress, the gorgeous evening gown that introduced Princess Diana to the world as a style icon.

Charles and Diana attended a charity recital at Goldsmiths’ Hall in London for their first public engagement as a couple. Central Press / Getty Images

The late princess, then known as Lady Diana Spencer, wore the strapless taffeta dress as she attended her first official engagement with her fiance, Prince Charles, when she was just 19 years old.

Designer David Emanuel (who would go on to design Diana’s iconic wedding dress) recalled when the young princess tried on the dress in her studio.

She said, I’m going somewhere very, very fancy, Emanuel said TODAY. I wouldn’t give further details, I had a black silk taffeta bodice in the studio. I said put this on. And, of course, with pale skin, blue eyes, and blonde hair, it was lovely.

The dress transformed the future princess into a style icon overnight. David Levenson / Getty Images

After telling his client that she couldn’t make it to a function with “just a strapless dress”, Emanuel and his team also made a black scarf, which Diana wore as she and Charles attended a gala concert. charity event in London in May 1981, around two months before their wedding.

That night when we turned on the news, that limo comes out, picked up Prince Charles and there was this girl, and I said, That’s the girl! It’s her! This is the one we just made the dress for! Emmanuel called back.

She was just 19 when she made her public debut as Prince Charles’ fiancee. Kent Gavin / Getty Images

Her former partner, Elizabeth Emanuel, spoke about how the dress transformed Diana’s public image overnight.

Until then, Diana’s style has consisted of light pink and baby blue mesh and sequins, she said. British Vogue last year, and declared the strapless black dress to be Diana’s first adult dress.

It was amazing, she said. We have witnessed the birth of a fashion icon before our eyes.

The dress was Diana’s first adult dress, designer Elizabeth Emanuel told British Vogue last year. Terry Fincher / Getty Images

Diana may have looked confident and glamorous on her first royal engagement, but she later recalled the evening as a horrific occasion.

“I didn’t know if I should go out first. I didn’t know if your purse should be in your left or right hand,” she said in tapes for Andrew Mortons’ biography, Diana: Her True Story In Her Own Words, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

I was terrified, really back then everything was all over the place, she said. I remember that evening so well. I was terrified, almost sick. “

Princess Grace of Monaco (right) apparently comforted Princess Diana at the gala. Like Diana, Grace Kelly was a foreigner who married into a royal family. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

She revealed that she found a friend that evening at Princess Grace of Monaco, who also attended the gala.

Grace apparently took Diana aside for a private conversation in the bathroom, and after Diana told her about her anxiety, Grace allegedly comforted her with a bit of dark humor, saying: Don’t worry, this. will only get worse.

The choice of black for Diana’s public debut as Charles’ fiancé was particularly bold because, as Charles apparently told her at the time, it was a color normally reserved for funerals, not receptions, according to The New York Times.

Nonetheless, the glamorous dress was a hit, and soon after, Diana asked the Emanuel if they would do the honor of making her wedding dress.

Can you imagine! David Emanuel said TODAY. Excitement, tremendous excitement.

He added that his studio was put in the media spotlight as soon as Buckingham Palace announced that they would be designing her wedding dress.

The world has gone mad! I mean seriously crazy, he said. The paparazzi … were on the rooftops, in my studio, watching through huge lenses, so I had to rush quickly to buy roller shutters and raise the roller shutters, and they stayed down until the day of the wedding.

On her wedding day in July 1981, the world finally saw Emanuels’ incredible creation: a stunning ivory gown adorned with over 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins, antique lace that once belonged to Queen Mary of Great Britain and , of course, that famous 25-foot train.

It is one of the most famous wedding dresses in history. Fox Photos / Getty Images

We promised to make her look like a fairytale princess, Emanuel said.

The late princess’ wedding dress is now on display to the public at Kensington Palace for the first time in 25 years as part of an exhibition titled “Royal Style in the Making”.

Today, Emanuel still fondly remembers his experience working with Princess Diana and creating some of his most memorable looks.

It was a little crazy but wonderful, exciting, he said. She was awesome and had a great sense of humor, so it was a joy, an absolute joy.