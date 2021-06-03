Entertainment
Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date & Everything You Need to Know
Since its creation in May 2017, Money theft (known in spanish as Theft of money) has been successful both in its home country, Spain, and here in the United States. For many viewers, the gripping drama was a particularly welcome distraction during the early days of the pandemic, with Season 4 premiering on April 3, 2020. Like the entire entertainment industry, Money theft has been heavily affected by COVID. Not only has the virus suspended production (according to BLUPER, Money theft was originally supposed to film seasons 5 and 6 back to back in early 2020), but it also had a personal impact on at least one actor.
Itziar Ituo, who plays Raquel Murillo in the series, tested positive for COVID-19 last spring, according to Oprah Magazine. “I have had the symptoms since Friday afternoon, and today we got the test results which came back positive,” she explained in a March 18 Instagram originally written in Spanish, Portuguese and Basque. She assured fans she had a mild case of the virus and warned others to take it seriously. “Don’t take it lightly, lives are at stake and we still don’t know how far it will go,” Ituo reportedly wrote.
Fortunately, Ituo is doing well today and Money theft is also. Netflix recently announced the return of the award-winning show for two more installments, the first of which will arrive sooner than you might think. Here’s everything we know about Money theft Season 5 for now.
Money theft Season 5 release date
As announced by Netflix, Money theftThe fifth and final installment will be divided into two halves of five episodes. The first part of Money theft Season 5 will air on September 3 and the second on December 3. It’s been a long wait for more Money theft, but at least you won’t have to wait too long between the last two entries (which, knowing the drama of this show, could very well be separated by a major cliffhanger).
Money theft Season 5 plot
The official synopsis of Money theft Season 5 teases serious new threats to the crew. The description for Netflix reads as follows:
The gang has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They managed to save Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, has no escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy enters the picture that is far more powerful than anyone they’ve come across: the military. The end of history’s biggest heist is approaching, and what started as a robbery will turn into war.
In the same press release, Money theft creator lex Pina discussed the obstacles and opportunities presented by writing Season 5 during the pandemic. We felt that we needed to change what was expected of the 10-episode season… to create the feel of a season finale or a series finale in the first volume itself, he said. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey through their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.
So luckily it looks like the second half could be the long-standing shutdown Money theft fans need what will surely be a roller coaster volume 1 afterwards.
Money theft Season 5 Trailer
The date announcement video for Money theft Season 5, shared by Netflix on May 24, teased a high-stakes final fight on a very haunting cover of Linkin Parks In the End, which, as several comments on YouTube pointed out, does not bode well for beloved characters. An official trailer will likely follow in the next few months.
This article will be updated with the trailer and additional details as more information on Money theft Season 5 becomes available.
This article was originally published on
