Sutton Stracke is “very insecure”

Crystal Kung Minkoff called Sutton Stracke “very insecure” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” after the couple’s racist struggle was explored further in the opening minutes.

Minkoff, the franchise’s first Asian-American actor, spoke to Stracke, 50, in last week’s episode about his experiences with racial stereotypes. The conversation led to a heated exchange between the two, with Minkoff, 38, asking Stracke, “Are you one of those people whose color you can’t see?

An emotional Stracke, who recently publicly apologized to Minkoff, responded in Wednesday’s episode, “I really can’t see the color. I don’t see the race.

In a separate confessional, Minkoff explained, “I see color, it’s part of who I am. A white person tells me you can’t see the color, it’s like brushing it under the carpet.

As the conversation continued, Kyle Richards – who recently had a meaningful discussion with Garcelle Beauvais about racial undertones – said of Stracke: “When she says, ‘I can’t see any color’ it means:” I see us all the same, ‘is what she means.

Minkoff then told Stracke: “This line is not the same.”

At the end of the night, Minkoff said, “I think we can just agree to disagree, I guess.” The next morning, Stracke approached Minkoff to discuss the evening’s conversation.

“I’m not sure why I reacted. I just didn’t want you to think I’m not sensitive to another race or culture, ”Stracke explained.

Minkoff noted that she thought Stracke saw “everyone the same way.” Stracke said she was triggered by Minkoff’s comments.

“For me, what really got me started was when you said, ‘Are you the girl who says,’ I can’t see any color? ” That was insulting, ‘she said. declared.

Minkoff then explained how she was “on the other side of racism” and “attacked”.

“‘People see color’, this comment actually holds people back [in] company, ”Minkoff told Stracke, who later apologized.

“If I offended you or if I made you angry with me for crying I don’t know, I didn’t want to do that, ”Stracke said.

For the group’s dinner, however, drama was on the menu, as Stracke noticed texts among his co-stars and felt left out of the joke.

“When I’m not in the joke, it freaks me out,” she explained to Minkoff and Beauvais as they came home from the restaurant.

Back home, Stracke then turned his attention to Minkoff, who had tried to nudge her in the car about the current situation.

“I kicked you because I didn’t want to spoil the joke,” Minkoff said.

Minkoff was puzzled by Stracke’s behavior and called her “very insecure”.

“If it’s not about her or if she’s not included, she thinks she’s kind of the victim of something,” Minkoff said. “She would have to win an Oscar for being a drama queen.”

Minkoff told Stracke she was sorry in real time and suggested she “move on”.

“You can’t rationalize with irrational people,” Minkoff added in his confessional.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.