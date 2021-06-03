Simu Liu has a lot to say about why Kims’ convenience can’t be saved

As viewers settled in to watch season five of Kims Convenience, which hit Netflix on June 2, one of its stars explained why a sixth season would never happen. In a long Facebook post, Simu Liu, who played soul Jung, admitted to having felt a host of emotions when the final season of the Canadian series hit the streamer. He then detailed his feelings about a behind-the-scenes crop at Kims Convenience this left Liu more and more frustrated.

He began his post by clarifying the circumstances surrounding Kims Convenience end. The show cannot be saved, Liu wrote. It was not canceled in the traditional way, that is, by a network after bad grades. Our producers (who also own the Kims Convenience IP) are those who chose not to continue. Liu also dispelled rumors that her lead role in Marvels Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings would have prevented him from continuing to appear on the show. I wanted to be part of the sixth season, he wrote. I heard a lot of speculation around me – in particular, about how getting a role in Marvel meant I was suddenly too Hollywood for Canadian television. It couldn’t be further from the truth. I love this show and everything it stands for. I saw with my own eyes how deeply it touched families and brought people together.

Despite his reverence for the sitcom, Liu shared that he grew increasingly frustrated with the way my character was portrayed and, somewhat related, was also increasingly frustrated with the way I was treated. He expressed disappointment that his ideas about Jung weren’t taken further into account as the show continued. Liu noted that the lack of collaboration was doubly confusing because our producers were predominantly white and we were a group of Asian Canadians who had a plethora of lived experiences to draw from and offer writers. He added that I remain obsessed with the missed opportunities to show Asian characters with real depth and the ability to grow and evolve.

The 32-year-old also lamented the Kims Convenience writers’ room, which lacked both East Asian and female representation, as well as a pipeline to showcase diverse talent. Liu wrote that in addition to the co-creator Ins Choi, who adapted the show from his own play, there were no other Korean voices in the room. And personally, I don’t think he’s done enough to be a champion of those voices (including ours). When he left (without even a word of farewell to the actors), he left no proteges, no padawan learners, no Korean talent that could have replaced him. However, Liu maintained that the actual day-to-day crew was PHENOMENAL.

Liu then challenged the casting compensation. For the actual success of the show, we were paid an absolute poo rate, he wrote, mentioning Schitts Creekanother Canadian import that has gained popularity on Netflix. Compared to shows like Schitts Creek, who had branded talent with US agents, but whose ratings weren’t as high as ours, we weren’t doing ANYTHING. Liu said his show performers never banded together and asked for more, partly because we were told to be grateful to even be there and also because we were too busy fighting to understand that we were deliberately opposed to each other.

While the future of Kims Convenience may be small, a derived series called Stray is scheduled to premiere in September. This show will be centered around the character of Shannon, played by Nicole Power. I love and am proud of Nicole, and I want the show to be successful for her … but I remain angered by all the circumstances that led to the only non-Asian character having her own show, Liu wrote. And it’s not that they would ask, but I will categorically refuse to reprise my role in any capacity.

Despite his various grievances with the culture at Kims Convenience, Liu concluded his article by writing, I still believe in what the show once stood for; a shining example of what can happen when doors collapse and minorities have a chance to shine.

More great stories from Vanity Show

A first look at Leonardo DiCaprio in Moon Flower Killers

15 summer movies worth returning to the cinema for

Why Evan Peters needed a hug after his big Easttown mare Scene

Shadow and bone Creators Break Down These Big Book Changes

Interview with Oprah about the particular bravery of Elliot Pages

In the collapse of the Golden Globes

Watch Justin Theroux break his career

For the love of Real housewives: An obsession that never stops

Archives: The Skys the Limit for Leonardo DiCaprio

Not a subscriber? Rejoin Vanity Show to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archives now.