Disneyland Paris begins the process of selecting new ambassadors for the 30th anniversary year





Following a tradition established by Walt Disney himself in the early days of Disneyland, Disneyland Paris is looking for its next ambassador to represent the park on its 30th anniversary. What is happening: Disneyland Paris is looking for the next Disneyland Paris Ambassador! From today June 3, eligible and interested Cast Members can apply to become the new Ambassador who will represent Disneyland Paris from 2022 for the park’s 30th anniversary!

The Disneyland Resort Ambassador Program dates back to 1965, when Walt Disney selected the first Ambassador, Julie Reihm, and has spread to all Disney parks around the world. Reihm has been the role model for all Disney Ambassadors since she was chosen by Walt Disney himself to embody Disneyland's world-famous spirit of friendliness and happiness. Disney Ambassadors serve as resort "goodwill emissaries", media representatives, and official guests of resort guests. As official spokespersons, Ambassadors offer the outside community a personal relationship with the Resort. They nurture Walt Disney's original vision by welcoming elected officials and business leaders to the parks and are active community partners through hospital visits, participation in VoluntEAR projects and frequent presentations in support of community initiatives. from Disney. They also play a primary role in the cast member recognition celebrations.

Typically, to qualify, Cast Members must go through a series of stages in the application process, including writing essays, being under observation for weeks at a time, and having a very good knowledge of of the company’s history, including not just parks and movies. , but their characters and songs, their merchandise, park policies, refund procedures, safety guidelines. All.

Cast Members can visit the HUB to learn more, and be sure to follow @dlpambassador on Instagram for updates as the search for the next Disneyland Paris Ambassador continues.

