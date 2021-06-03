Friends: the most shocking things Ross has ever done

Living in New York can be a challenge for anyone. Luckily for Ross Geller, he has his sister and close friends to lean on. Fans and critics consider groundbreaking sitcom Friendsone of the greatest of all time, and Ross had a lot to do with it.

The series just wouldn’t be the same without Ross. Indeed, Ross and Rachel’s romance is one of television’s greatest love stories. Of course, Ross has had his fair share of shocking moments. He’s been on some of the show’s most memorable episodes and cliffhangers. He also made terrible decisions that hurt his friends and relatives.

ten Ross didn’t like the male nanny

In the Season 9 episode, The One With The Male Nanny, Ross and Rachel interview several candidates to be Emma’s nanny. Ross is dismayed when a man, Sandy, shows up for the job. Ross can’t fathom the idea that Sandy is a male nanny playing into outdated, sexist stereotypes. However, Rachel convinces Ross to hire him because he’s so good with Emma.

Indeed, Sandys is excellent at his job, but whatever, Ross wants to fire him. It’s the narrow-mindedness that shocks fans.

9 Ross Memorial Service

Throughout the series, several characters celebrated their birthdays and got married. However, Ross is the only one to attend his own memorial service. In the Season 9 episode, The One With The Memorial Service, Ross and Chandler go a little deep into the pranks. After going back and forth, Chandler posts on his alumni site that Ross has passed away. Ross is devastated when no one comments on his passing. Therefore, he throws himself a memorial service to see how many people mourn him.

Ross hides in the bedroom and is elated when his college crush presents itself. Of course, he immediately reveals that he’s alive and she leaves in disgust. This is really quite shocking behavior and goes many lines.

8 Ross did not get a cancellation

Ross and Rachel’s relationship has seen many twists and turns. However, Ross had two major surprises in him this time around. In the Season 5 episode, “The One In Vegas”, Ross and Rachel have a crazy night and get married for a joke.

Rachel later wants an annulment, but Ross doesn’t want another failed marriage. Therefore, he doesn’t undo it and lies to Rachel. Ross continues to lie to her for several episodes. He wasn’t going to tell her, but she found out the truth. It was a shocking lie for Ross to tell someone close!

7 Ross and Chandlers mom

Ross and Chandler became best friends in college and remain close after graduation. They even bonded with each other families. Surprisingly, Ross approaches Chandlers mother in a different way. In the Season 1 episode, The One With Mrs. Bing, Nora Bing visits Chandler and his friends. During dinner, Ross gets angry because Rachel brings Paolo.

Nora tries to comfort Ross and they end up kissing. Joey points out that Ross broke the holy code to never kiss a best friend’s mother. Chandlers has been furious with Ross for some time. It’s quite unexpected that Ross kisses his best friend’s mother and is out in the open as well.

6 He tried to scare Rachel and Phoebe

Ross often bragged about his extraordinary karate skills. However, his skills didn’t help him with Rachel and Phoebe. In the Season 6 episode, “The One With Unagi,” Rachel and Phoebe take a self-defense class. However, Ross laughs at them and mentions his superior karate background.

Ross even went into hiding and scared them to prove that they aren’t as good as he is. However, they got him back, and he was embarrassed. Therefore, Ross goes to a self-defense instructor for advice on revenge. Of course, the instructor is appalled at the idea. Ross later tries to sneak in again, but it’s ultimately about two different women. Fans were shocked that Ross stooped so low for his pride.

5 Shave and forget

During the first few seasons, Ross’s life revolved around falling in love with Rachel and raising his son Ben. Ross developed a close relationship with his son and spent a lot of time with him.

Later, however, Ben suddenly disappears from the series and Ross’s life. He seems to forget his son. Ross mentions it a few times but shockingly pays it very little attention. Instead, Ross focuses all of his attention on his daughter, Emma.

4 We were at the break

Ross and Rachel eventually become a couple in the second season, but their happiness is short-lived. During Season 3, Ross and Rachel begin to have problems because of Ross’s jealousy. In the Season 3 episode “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take A Break”, the fights jealously become too much for Rachel to handle.

Rachel feels she needs a break, but Ross assumes the relationship is over. Surprisingly, Ross wastes no time and finds another date. Rachel said she needed a break, but Ross went by surprisingly quickly. Of course, that led to Ross yelling, “We were on hiatus” several times on the show.

3 KissMonica

The series often featured flashback episodes showing Ross, Chandler, Monica, and Rachel during their high school and college years. These episodes sometimes reveal new information about their past. For example, Ross shared an intimate kiss with each character, including his sister. In the Season 10 episode, “The One Where The Stripper Cries,” Ross and Chandler attend their college reunion and remember a party in 1987.

At the party, Ross thought he had kissed Rachel for the first time. Monica also remembers meeting her midnight mystery kisser at the same party. Well, it turns out they kissed. It was a shock to discover!

2 Ross and his cousin

Ross has made questionable choices throughout his life. One of the most shocking things, however, is stepping on her handsome cousin. In the season 7 episode “The One With Ross And Monica’s Cousin”, Cassie visits her cousins ​​living in New York. Cassie briefly stays with Ross when Chandler can’t help but look at her.

However, Ross ends up being very attracted to her as well. While watching a movie, Ross assumes Cassie is flirting with him. He thinks very little about it and tries to kiss his cousin. Of course, he is rejected.

1 Ross said Rachel’s name

The Season 4 finale, “The One With Ross’s Wedding,” features one of the most unexpected moments in the history of the series. First off, Ross and Emily surprised everyone when they decided to tie the knot after having known each other for six weeks.

Of course, nothing prevents Ross from spoiling the wedding vows. During the vows, Ross spoke Rachel’s name instead of Emily. The iconic season finale stunned other characters and fans around the world. Ross said Rachel’s name is one of the most famous cliffhangers in Friends.

