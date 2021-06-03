Quentin Tarantino retirement: “Directors have horrible latest movies”





“Most of the directors’ latest films are screwed,” says Tarantino, who wants to quit directing when he’s already on top.

It has been over a year since Quentin Tarantino spoke publicly about his decision to step down from feature filmmaking after his 10th film. Is he still planning to fold up the director’s chair from June 2021? Based on his appearance this week on the “Pure cinema podcast, it sounds like it. Tarantino joined the show to discuss five big final films from his favorite directors (Tony Scott’s “Unstoppable” is mentioned), and naturally the conversation turned to Tarantino’s own plan to end his directorial career. . “Most directors have horrible latest movies,” Tarantino said (via Filmmaker). “Usually their worst movies are their last movies. This is the case for most of the Golden Age directors who ended up making their last films in the late 60s and 70s and then it ended up being the case for most directors. from New Hollywood who made their last films in the late ’80s and’ 90s. Related Related Tarantino cited “Bonnie & Clyde” director Arthur Penn as an example, noting, “I’m not a huge fan of this director, but the fact that Arthur Penn’s latest film is” Penn & Teller Get Killed. ” is a metaphor for how lousy most of the last and last films by New Hollywood directors were. So ending your career on a decent movie is rare. To end with, say, a good movie is kinda phenomenal. “ “I mean, most of the latest director’s movies are screwed up,” the director continued before turning the discussion to his own career and jokingly, maybe he should stop now after “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which received rave reviews and won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. “Maybe I shouldn’t do another movie because I could be really happy to drop the mic,” Tarantino said. “That’s the frustrating part… a lot of really great directors, it’s like their penultimate movie would have been an amazing, amazing movie to end on, which is what I was saying about myself. Or you know, if Don Siegel had stopped with ‘Escape from Alcatraz’, oh my god damn it. What a career… he really said it all. The other two were just jobs. Tarantino has long wanted to escape the ‘last movie is horrible’ curse, hence his decision to abandon feature film making after 10 films. The director is also a father now, and he revealed in January 2020 that raising a family is less appealing to him if it has to be done while traveling around various productions. “I feel like it’s time for the third act [of my life] lean a bit more into the literature, which would be nice as a new dad, as a new husband, ”Tarantino said at the time. “I wouldn’t want to grab my family and take them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little more homey and become a little more of a man of letters. Tarantino takes a look at literature with the release of his novel “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Pre-orders for the book are now available ahead of its June 29 release date. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

