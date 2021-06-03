Elizabeth Hurley says she and Hugh Grant are still great friends after going through so much together





Elizabeth hurley and Hugh grantThe romance may have ended more than 20 years ago, but the actress turned bikini designer says the friendship that arose from their breakup is still going strong. Hurley discussed the connection she has with her longtime ex-boyfriend on People In the 90s Podcast saying, i’m still very good friends with hugh. The couple first met in 1987 and dated for 13 years before going their separate ways in 2000. She continued, You know, we’ve been through so much together. But I thought, one of the most important things to keep a good relationship with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life. She explained: We haven’t been in a romantic relationship for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we are still very much aware that there are other people in our lives. There are partners, there are children. You can’t just sort of live in a beautiful pink haze of the past. We must evolve with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are. In fact, the two actors are still so close that they talk to each other regularly on the phone and Grant is even the godfather of Hurley’s son with Steve Bing, Damien. In an October 2020 episode of People, revealed Hurley, The last time I spoke to Hugh was this morning. I talk to him a lot. I asked him his opinion on a script I had just received. In fact, she explained, the actor has long been her career advisor. I always go to him for script advice, even though he is very happy in marriage with five children and very happy in my own life, there are still some pieces that we intersect with very well, she declared. And ask for advice on the job, he’s still my go-to person. And the feeling is definitely mutual like Grant said People in 2018, that her current relationship with Hurley is like a brother and sister. He added, I think part of it was because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through some terrible years early on where neither of us had a job, living in a tiny apartment. It was quite endearing. More great stories from Vanity Show An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

The Sacklers launched OxyContin. Everyone knows it now.

Exclusive excerpt: A frozen death at the end of the world

Lolita, Blake Bailey and I

Kate Middleton and the future of the monarchy

The occasional terror of dating in the digital age

The 13 best face oils for healthy, balanced skin

From the archive: Tinder and the dawn of the apocalypse of dating

Sign up for the Royal Watch newsletter to receive all discussions from Kensington Palace and beyond.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos