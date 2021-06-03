Fox Theater COVID Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic to Offer Free Tigers Game Tickets | New

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive a pair of tickets to attend a Detroit Tigers game. This is the latest offer to encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated to step up.

The Detroit Tigers, McLaren Health Care and Meijer announced Thursday the launch of a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic at the Fox Theater in the Detroit District.

The clinic will open on Tuesday, June 8 and continue throughout the ensuing weekend series against the Chicago White Sox which ends on June 13.

We’re excited to team up with our friends at McLaren Health Care and Meijer to host next week’s vaccination pop-up at the Fox Theater, said Chris Granger, Group Chairman, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. there is light at the end of the tunnel, but for us to come out of this pandemic completely, more people still need to be vaccinated. We encourage our fans to come downtown to get their shots and cross the street to join us for a great day of Tigers baseball at Comerica Park.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Fans receiving a vaccine will also receive a voucher valid for two tickets to that day’s Tigers game or an upcoming game at Comerica Park, as well as a $ 10 Meijer voucher. Parking for vaccinated people will be validated at the Fox Theater Garage, located at 50 W. Montcalm St.

The pop-up clinic will open three hours before the first pitch and run until the third inning, or one hour after the start of the match. Interested fans are encouraged to plan ahead online at tigers.com/vaccine, or by calling McLaren’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (810) 344-4050 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tours will also be welcome, but advance planning is strongly encouraged to ensure availability.

The pop-up vaccine schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Game time is 7:10 p.m. vs. Seattle.

Wednesday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Game time is 7:10 p.m. vs. Seattle.

Thursday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Game time is 1:10 p.m. vs. Seattle.

Friday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., game time is 7:10 p.m. against the White Sox.

Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., game time is 4:10 p.m. against the White Sox.

Sunday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Game time is 1:10 p.m. against the White Sox.

Vaccines are free and no insurance is required. People 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine as a first or second dose, and can schedule their second dose at a Meijer site near them. (Children under 18 receiving Pfizer vaccine must have the consent of a parent or guardian.)

People 18 years of age and older can receive either the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

McLaren Health Care is excited to continue its partnership with the Detroit Tigers by providing easy and convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine for all members of the communities we serve, said Barton Buxton, PhD, President and CEO of McLaren Health Management Group and chair of the McLaren Health Cares COVID-19 Vaccine Working Group. We strongly encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this exciting opportunity.

With three weeks required between the first and second dose of Pfizer vaccine, those who choose this option will be able to receive their second injection at a participating Meijer site. For more information visit tigers.com/vaccine.

As of Thursday, 59.1% of Michiganders aged 16 and over had been vaccinated. The target remains at 70%.

