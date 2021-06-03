Ben Affleck smiles at paparazzi as he leaves Jennifer Lopez’s house





Ben affleck greeted the paparazzi installed outside Jennifer lopezThe Los Angeles mansion with an enigmatic smile. The actor has proven that his rekindled romance with the singer is still as strong as he was photography leaving his house in his car on Wednesday morning enjoying the fresh air with the windows fully down, which also gave the paparazzi a clear view of the star as he walked into his own Pacific Palisades mansion. While at first Affleck looked distressed at seeing all the cameras waiting for him outside, he quickly transformed that frown into what looked like a subtly satisfied smile. The night comes just two days after Lopez and Affleck were spotted very close on a date Monday, wrapping their arms around each other as they made their way to the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood. Inside, they dined at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant with Lopez’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, and its producer partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, according to Sixth page. While the two stars have still not publicly confirmed that they were back together 20 years after calling off their engagement, a source told the outlet that they were very affectionate, very cuddly. He had his arm around her all the time. But while they may not yet have formalized their renewed love on Instagram, Affleck has communicated essentially as much through his accessory collection. In addition to endless source quotes and photographs of them together on various vacations across America, the actor was pictured on Sunday grabbing food left outside his Los Angeles home wearing jeans, a black zip-up sweater and a navy blue trucker hat with the words Big Sky embroidered on a red and white patch in the same town where he and the pop star vacationed together in early May. And after their whirlwind getaway to Montana, Affleck and Lopez reunited in Miami late last month where Affleck could be seen wearing a silver watch, which a fan account noticed looks a lot like the one Lopez gave him in 2002 that featured prominently in the Jenny from the OR Musical clip. At this rate, it only seems a matter of time before Affleck gets a J.Lo personalized bling mug of hers. More great stories from Vanity Show An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

