The series ‘Joe Exotic’ at Peacock Cast Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham





Dennis Quaid will play Rick Kirkham in the upcoming Peacock series “Joe Exotic”. Kirkham, an American journalist based in Norway, was the producer of the “Tiger King” reality show. Quaid joins Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic, the previously announced leaders of the series. It was also recently announced that Brian Van Holt will play John Reinke, Sam Keeley will play John Finlay, and Natt Wolff will play Travis Maldonado. Adapted from the Wondery podcast of the same name, “Joe Exotic” centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is raising and using her big profits. . She sets out to shut down her business, sparking a rapidly escalating rivalry. But Carole has her own checkered past and when the claws emerge, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as his hypocrisy. The results are dangerous. Etan Frankel is a screenwriter and executive producer under his global contract with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The McKinnon executive produces in addition to performing with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart. UCP will produce. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes, including the pilot. Quaid, an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe nominee, is best known for appearing in films such as “The Rookie”, “The Day After Tomorrow”, “Traffic”, “Vantage Point”, “Frequency”, ” The Parent Trap, ”“ Soul Surfer, ”“ The Right Stuff, ”and“ Breaking Away. ”Her TV credits include star and executive production of Netflix’s“ Merry Happy Something ”and the third season of Amazon’s“ Goliath ” .

Quaid is currently developing “The Charley Pride Story”, which he will produce with Ben Howard’s production company, Third Coast Content. The actor is also working on a gospel album. Quaid is replaced by George Freeman of Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Darren Boghosian of UTA, Scott Adkins of Adkins Publicity and Stewart Brookman of Hansen Jacobsen. “Joe Exotic” (working title) is scheduled to air exclusively on Peacock.







