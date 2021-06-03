Why Jupiter’s Legacy Was Canceled After Season 1 (& What’s Next)





The poorly commented Jupiter’s Legacy has been canceled on Netflix after one season, but a new show, Supercrooks, will take place in the same world.

Jupiter’s legacy was canceled after one season at Netflix, although the world of the series continues. Based on the comic book of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s legacy tells the story of an aging superhero team called the Union of Justice passing the torch to a younger generation. In doing so, they realize that some of their ideals can be disconnected. Apparently, the show was also disconnected from the audience. The series, starring Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie Bibb, was Netflix’s first entry into the Millarverse. The streaming service bought comic book powerhouse Millarworld in 2017 and has ambitious plans for projects inspired by Mark Millar. Among the Millars, many comics are Kingsman, Kick ass, and Huck. The comic book icon was also behind some of Marvel’s best-selling storylines, including Civil war, who inspired Captain America: Civil War, and the old man logan, the inspiration for Hugh Jackman’s latest Wolverine movie, Logan. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Major Comic Book Character Missing From Netflix’s Jupiter Legacy The end of Jupiter’s legacy surprisingly comes just a month after its May 7 release on Netflix. Admittedly, the show was troubled from the start, with showrunner Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil Wonders) leaving halfway through the filming of the first part on the creative differences. Although the series spent a fair amount of time in Netflix’s Top 10, it suffered bad reviews before it was discontinued. Yet his legacy will continue to some extent. Millar announced that he was already working on Super crooks, a live show that takes place in the same fictional world but focuses on the bad guys. Turns out Netflix and Millar were going in opposite creative directions with Jupiter’s legacy. So with “Intellectual property and talent options expire soon“, the streaming service has left the actors with their commitments. Another reason for the cancellation may be the cost of the series. Audience versus cost is a major factor when Netflix decides whether or not to cancel a show. . With reports that Jupiter’s legacy cost $ 200 million to produce, a quick cancellation makes more sense. Regardless of the audience for the poorly commented series, it is clear that it was not worth $ 200 million. Jupiter’s legacy may have been doomed from the start. The show was panned for its boring storyline, slow pace, and cheap special effects. Although it performed much better with audiences, the show was only able to garner 38% reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The story simply dragged a beloved Mark Millar comic to the point that fans, at least those who could keep their eyes open, just couldn’t recognize it. He also took himself way too seriously for a show that used such out-of-date wigs. Of course, being forced to complete post-production during the pandemic didn’t help. But when words like slow motion and horrible follow a string of criticism, it’s clear something has missed the mark. Fans of the show won’t have to cry for long. Super crooks leaves room for the characters of Jupiter’s legacy return. Additionally, an animated version of Super crooks is also on its way. Netflix is ​​basically all-in on Mark Millar. outraged Super crooks, several other Millarworld projects are reportedly under development, including American jesus, Magic order, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter. Next: Jupiter’s Legacy Vs The Boys: Which Is Better? iCarly Revival to deliver on Sam Miranda Cosgrove’s promises of absence









