Grimes has a proposal for Communists involving AI farming

Grimes has a vision of the future of humanity that promises a world where communists will no longer have to work thanks to artificial intelligence taking over from manual labor in agriculture. In a TikTok posted to his account on Wednesday with the caption AI is the fastest path to communism, the pop star offered his proposal to the Communists while superimposing his face on a panel from the manga Berserk. So generally most of the Communists I know aren’t big fans of AI, she started. But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest route to communism. She went on to explain, so if implemented correctly, AI could in fact theoretically solve abundance. Like, we could totally come to a situation where no one has to work; everyone is provided with a comparable state of being, with a comfortable life. AI could automate all agriculture, we could eliminate systematic corruption, bringing us as close as possible to true equality. She concluded her proposal by adding, So basically everything everyone loves about communism, but without the collective farm. Because, let’s face it, forced farming is really not a vibe. However, Grimesa’s longtime AI enthusiasts seem to have seriously misunderstood Communism’s end goal when crafting its TikTok proposal. Proponents of this ideology generally do not try to create a world where no one should work, but rather a stateless and classless society where people are fairly paid for their work and skills, which in turn would eliminate inequalities and the suffering caused by capitalism. The singer also seems to have forgotten that she is currently in a relationship with one of the biggest capitalists in the world, the second richest man in the factory. Elon musk, who probably wouldn’t be particularly disappointed with the wealth redistribution vibe or making its profitable AI technology available to the public for free. More great stories from Vanity Show An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

The Sacklers launched OxyContin. Everyone knows it now.

Exclusive excerpt: A frozen death at the end of the world

Lolita, Blake Bailey and I

Kate Middleton and the future of the monarchy

The occasional terror of dating in the digital age

The 13 best face oils for healthy, balanced skin

From the archive: Tinder and the dawn of the apocalypse of dating

Sign up for the Royal Watch newsletter to receive all discussions from Kensington Palace and beyond.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos