Jamie Lee Curtis, Blumhouse Set Show based on the books by Patricia Cornwell





Jamie Lee Curtis’ production banner Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television are developing an hour-long series based on the character of Kay Scarpetta from Patricia Cornwell, a forensic scientist at the center of 24 crime thrillers, starring Cornwell, Curtis, Jason Blum , Blumhouse Television chairman Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold as executive producers. Comet Pictures and Blumhouse have secured the rights to Cornwell’s “Kay Scarpetta” literary franchise, the companies said, and are in the process of seeking a showrunner for the series. “I have had the honor and pleasure of knowing Jamie for several years and I respect her tremendously as an exceptional artist and human being. Blumhouse is a creative force of nature, and I have no doubts that Scarpetta is going to come to the screen in a fantastic way, ”the author said in a statement announcing the deal. “To say I’m thrilled is an understatement, and I have no doubt my readers will feel the same. “ “We are very honored to partner with one of history’s most celebrated authors, Patricia Cornwell,” added McCumber. “Kay Scarpetta has been a long sought after character and we are excited to finally bring her to life on television. We’re also grateful to Jamie Lee Curtis for connecting the Blumhouse team to Patricia, and to Patricia for trusting us with her iconic creation. One of the world’s best-selling criminal authors, Cornwell has written 29 New York Times bestsellers with sales exceeding £ 120 million. His work has won numerous awards including the Edgar, Creasey, Macavity, Gold Dagger, and the Prix du Roman d’Aventure, among others. His thrillers “Kay Scarpetta” are his most famous and widely read series, and the 25th book in the current series, “Autopsy”, is due out this fall. “Patricia Cornwell is a true literary pioneer, and working with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and introduce her to a whole new audience is exciting,” said Curtis. “The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun, layered world of work and family life, led by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta, is going to be an exciting race.” Curtis’ production banner Comet Pictures, founded in 2019, is a film, television and podcast production company currently in a global deal with Blumhouse. Current projects include: “Mother Nature,” an ecological horror film that Curtis will direct and co-write with Russell Goldman, who is also the company’s director of development; and a pilot based on his best-selling Audible podcast “Letters From Camp” written by Boco Haft, which returns for a second season later this month. Blumhouse Television is known for its horror programming, such as “Welcome to the Blumhouse” for Amazon, but has also expanded beyond the genre with series such as “The Good Lord Bird” and “The Loudest Voice” for Showtime, “A Wilderness of Error” for FX, “The Jinx” and “Sharp Objects” for HBO and “A Secret Love” for Netflix.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos