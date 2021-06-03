Why Marvel isn’t in a rush with the X-Men MCU

Marvel Studios is in no rush to present theX Men – and there is a good reason. In March 2019, Disney finally finalized the acquisition of most of Fox’s film and television empire. As expected, the film rights for the X-Men and Fantastic Four have finally returned to Marvel Studios. Marvel has already confirmed aThe Fantastic Four the film is in the works, which Jon Watts – director of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise – will direct.

But one thing becomes clear; Marvel Studios doesn’t seem in a rush to introduce the X-Men. The studio has announced films through 2023, as well as a lineup of MCU TV shows on Disney +, and there is no solid news of an X-Men show. It has been reported that Marvel has started work on a feature film calledMutants, but it appears to be in the early stages of development, with no known details about the plot, writers, directors, or cast members. Plus, that title doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll feature the X-Men as a team.

Marvel Studios has always tended to play for the long haul, and President Kevin Feige has always insisted that would be the case with the X-Men. Moreover, it becomes clear that there are good reasons for this.

Marvel doesn’t depend on superhero brand names

It’s easy to forget that there was a time before Marvel superheroes became guaranteed blockbusters. This all started to change in 1998, with the unlikely success ofBlade. As Feige observed in a recent interview withMen’s health, “It proved early on that it wasn’t about the character’s fame, but her potential to become a cool movie or a series of films.“When Marvel started their own films in 2008, they were reduced to lesser brands whose movie rights had never been purchased by other studios or had expired. Over the next decade, Marvel transformed Iron Man and Captain America as well-known names, turned Guardians of the Galaxy into a smash hit and smashed $ 1 billion withBlack Panther andCaptain Marvel. Looking at the list of Phase 4 films, it’s clear that they intend to continue in that vein, with 2021 showcasing the Eternals – a brand that has never even had particular success in the comics – and the lesser-known martial arts hero Shang-Chi.

Feige appears to take the same approach with the X-Men themselves. In 2019, discussing the exciting idea of ​​bringing the X-Men into the MCU, he pointed out that Marvel wasn’t just focusing on what he called the “brand names.“Fans may be excited about Cyclops, Wolverine, Professor X and Magneto, but Feige is well aware that Marvel has reclaimed the rights to hundreds of characters.

Marvel already exhibits fox ‘Lesser’ properties

While all the attention is on big names and established brands, there is already some evidence that Marvel is starting to incorporate Fox’s properties into their shared cinematic universe – developing ideas that have never been seen on Big. screen before.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced viewers to the island nation of Madripoor, which is teeming with crime and corruption. This was the first time Madripoor had been seen in the MCU before, and that’s probably because he’s most strongly associated with the X-Men. The best-known resident of Madripoor is Patch, an alias of Wolverine, and other characters associated with Madripoor have in fact appeared in Fox films likeThe glutton.

On a related note, it’s possible that the first explicit mutant introduced to the MCU might not be Charles Xavier, Magneto, Wolverine, or Storm, but rather a little-known Russian character named Ursa Major. Olivier Richters, the world’s greatest bodybuilder, was sunk inBlack Widow for an undisclosed role, and there has been speculation that he could play Ursa Major. This was supported by recent comments from David Harbor (who plays Red Guardian inBlack Widow), who took to social media to name Ursa Major and other members of the Winter Guard – Russia’s response to The Avengers. A mutant with the power to transform into a giant bear, Ursa Major is pretty much too “without marquee“as they come.

Marvel lets the X-Men become a ‘heirloom’

There is another advantage to this approach; it allows the X-Men to become a heirloom. Marvel has never been particularly keen to repeat what has been done before, and the fact remains that there have been 13 previous X-Men films (not all of which were successful or popular). Actors like Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender have held these roles for years, meaning any new iteration of the X-Men will inevitably be compared to what has been done before. By taking their time, Marvel allows fans to become less attached to those previous releases and more casual viewers to prepare for something new and original. This is exactly what Marvel did withBlade, because the studio reclaimed the rights to the film in 2013 and sat on it for years until Mahershala Ali finally contacted them about wanting to play the vampire hunter. So far, they’ve actually turned down locations in order to give it time.

X-Men fans are eager, eager to see the X-Men join the MCU. All signs suggest, however, that Marvel is in no rush; they don’t believe that brands have to be already established to be successful. Rather, they are working on “without marquee“concepts that they believe can be successful at the moment, and they want to let the X Men rest a bit in order to establish them as a legacy (which, no coincidence, is the term used for this category on the Disney + streaming service). While this will undoubtedly frustrate many, the reality is that Marvel has proven that a slow-burning approach works wonders in terms of integrating concepts and ideas into their shared universe. The MCU started with a man who forged armor, and by the end of Phase 3, viewers watched Spider-Man tie up Thor’s hammer in order to be kept away from an alien army while wearing Thor’s gauntlet. infinity. It will no doubt be fascinating to see what state the MCU is in by 2028 – and, of course, by then it’s safe to assume that mutants will be a big part of the story.

