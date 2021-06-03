New on Disney Plus UK June 2021 | Every new movie and show released this month

June is shaping up to be an exceptional month for Disney Plus subscribers. The highly anticipated Loki TV series will land this month, further expanding the already gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Animation fans will also be in for a treat with Raya and the Last Dragon, and the new Pixar film Luca is set to debut on the streaming service. While several of Disney’s first blockbuster movies have been available to watch through their Premium Access service at an additional cost, Luca will be available to stream at no additional charge.

In addition to new movies and TV shows, Disney Plus will also offer subscribers a series of classic movies through its Star hub. Classics added to the service include Air Force One, The Full Monty, and Courage Under Fire.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus in June.

friday 4 june

Raya and the last dragonAfter being only available to watch through the Premium Access feature, Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to all Disney Plus subscribers on June 4. Drawing inspiration from East Asian culture and featuring a diverse voice cast including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan, Raya is a magical animated film about humans and dragons and the fight against evil.

Air Force One (1997)The classic Die Hard on a Plane arriving on Disney Plus will bring plenty of fun to action movie fans as they watch Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman battle it out on the President’s plane.

The Full Monty (1997)This popular British film is about a group of struggling unemployed people in the 90s in Sheffield who turn to stripping to make ends meet. Stars Robert Carlyle.

Courage Under Fire (1996)Starring Denzel Washington and romantic comedy queen Meg Ryan, Courage Under Fire is a drama about a struggling US Army officer determining a pilot’s worth for the Medal of Honor.

The Americans seasons 1-6A Cold War thriller about a KGB couple posing as travel agents in the American suburbs.

Genius: ArethaThe first two episodes of this biopic of soul legend Aretha Franklin will be available immediately before moving to a weekly episodic format. The anthology series has already portrayed the life of Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein.

wednesday 9 june

LokiLike the previous Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, episodes of Loki will be released weekly on the streaming service. Taking place immediately after Avengers: Endgame, the show will see Loki use the Tesseract to navigate time and space. Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw co-starred alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Friday 11 June

The Advisor (2013)Acclaimed author Cormac McCarthys first dabbled in screenwriting, this visceral thriller from Ridley Scott sees a lawyer high above his head when he is embroiled in a major drug case.

End of Days (1999)Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the remarkable Jericho Cane, this is a supernatural thriller that sees ordinary mortals fighting Satan himself.

Girls Calendar (2003)A British comedy that follows a group from the Womens Institute poses nude for a calendar to raise money for leukemia research. Stars Helen Mirren and Julie Walters.

Body of evidence seasons 1-3A scientifically accurate medical drama about a group of doctors balancing their professional and personal lives.

GloamingReleased weekly, this Australian television series follows a pair of detectives investigating the murder of an unknown woman.

Friday June 18



Pixar



LucaThe latest Pixars offer, unlike previous news premieres, will be available without paying for Premium access. A coming-of-age tale set on the Italian Riviera, it’s about two young boys who are both secretly sea monsters.

Hitman (2007)The first adaptation of the popular video game series sees Timothy Olyphant playing the eponymous anti-hero as he fights across Europe to understand his origins.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)A reboot of the 2007 film sees Rupert Friend playing the bald assassin in this bombastic action flick.

Hide and seek (2005)A horror film starring Robert De Niro about a widower struggling with the suicide of his wife.

Stars seasons 1-3A musical drama from the mind behind Empire follows young singers into the music world trying to be successful.

Star Wars: Droids seasons 1-2A spin-off of the original Star Wars trilogy features R2D2 and C3PO as they battle various villainous forces across the galaxy.

Love, Victor season 2A spin-off from the movie Love, Simon that focuses on a teenager going through his turbulent teenage years and struggles with his sexuality.

Gigantosaurus season 2 An educational series on friendly dinosaurs who love to learn.

Bunkd season 5 This Disney Channel series is about a group of friends who travel to summer camp where their parents all met as children.

friday 25 june

PRIDE A documentary series that describes defining moments in the struggle for gay rights, from the Stonewall riots to FBI surveillance of gay activists.

The Mysterious Benedict SocietyAdapted from the popular book series, it follows a group of orphans recruited by a secret organization to stop a global catastrophe.

Ugly coyote (2ooo) A cult classic from a musical in a dodgy New York bar.

Deuce Bigalow: Gigolo Man (1999)Stars Rob Schneider as an aquarium cleaner turned sex worker who needs money to repair the damage he has done by keeping his house.

Baptiste season 1A spin-off of the BBC series The Missing, the eponymous sleuth recovers from a brain tumor when he is sent to Holland to find a missing sex worker.

WolfgangA documentary that follows the life of eccentric celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.