



The talents of “Archer” and “Wonder Woman” present a totally wild history of America.

Netflix has released a ridiculous trailer for its star-studded animated comedy "America: The Motion Picture," which stars Channing Tatum as the voice of a beefed-up and vulgar George Washington in a satirical version of the American Revolution. The film originates from "Archer" producer Matt Thompson, who is directing from a screenplay by "Wonder Woman" writer Dave Callahan. With Tatum in an executive producer role alongside his partner Reid Carolin as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the wacky historical comedy is sure to be a hit with its target audience. Here is the official synopsis: "For thousands of years the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost in the sands of time. Who built this "country of yours" and why? Only dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible and completely true story of America's origins is revealed in "America: The Motion Picture" – a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available The Only Way the founding fathers never wanted their story told. " Related Related The stacked voice cast includes Simon Pegg as King James, Judy Greer as Martha Dandridge, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere, and Raoul Trujillo as Geronimo. Other fun members of the ensemble, featured as "America's Sweethearts" in the trailer, include Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Will Forte, Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, and more. The trailer plays as a mix of "Team America: World Police", "The Avengers" and "Hamilton" without the music. Historical accuracy may not have been a priority for the creative team, though there does seem to be some educational value to the wacky procedure. The virtual school has nothing about it. Lord and Miller, the prolific duo behind the animated hits "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" and "The LEGO Movie", have already had a hit this year. They produced the The Netflix comedy "The Mitchells vs. The Machines", which received rave reviews and was also a hit with home audiences. Tatum recently made headlines for sharing a backstage photo of the breathtaking track "Lost City of D", alongside co-star Sandra Bullock. This will be released by Paramount on April 15, 2022. Fans won't have to wait that long for "America: The Motion Picture," which hits Netflix on June 30. Check out the wacky trailer below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAD5fFp-trw







