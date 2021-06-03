Only 31 of the 13,619 concert halls received their money





As the Small Business Administration slowly begins to deploy funds for its long-awaited grant to closed site operators, it released its first public report on the status of the grant on Wednesday, revealing new numbers on the status of deployment while also highlighting the slow approval process that applicants faced. . Of the 13,619 eligible sites, promoters and other live entertainment companies that applied for SVOG, only 31 or about 0.2% had their application approved, the SBA confirmed. A further 2,945 requests are currently under review, while 10,641 are awaiting review. On average, the agency said it awarded $ 1.1 million per site. Approved grants do not necessarily mean applicants are receiving cash on hand. When approving their grant, an applicant must file more documents regarding the use of their grants before receiving payment. Of the 31 grant recipients accepted, 15 are venues or promoters, six are live performance operators, eight are cinemas, one is an arts agency and the last is a theater producer. Museum operators – the last group eligible for the grant – have yet to receive payments. SVOG is determining whether or not thousands of sites across the country will survive the pandemic. For almost 18 months with virtually no income, the site owners are cash-strapped and heavily in debt and cannot begin their reopening process without grants. For many, SVOG’s passing was the key factor in the decision to keep their business alive rather than cut losses and shut down. The grant was enacted in late 2020 as part of the broader Covid relief bill after months of advocacy by the National Independent Venue Association. The roll-out of funding, however, has been painfully slow. While lawmakers passed SVOG in December, the grant application portal only opened in early April, then quickly closed due to technical difficulties and reopened at the end of the month. . Many sites across the country grew increasingly anxious and suspicious of SBA deadlines as they waited for promised grants and took on five more months of debt. “How do you plan for capital and plan for your future when the people who are really going to provide the income for you have their lips sewn up like a bad horror movie?” Gary Witt, owner of the Pabst Theater Group in Milwaukee, said Rolling stone in May. “It’s like a Seen movie. Soon each of us is going to cut our arms so we can find out what the SBA is saying. “ Applicants also had several confusing communication issues with the SBA. More recently, several applicants were told this week that they were on the SBA’s not-to-pay list because the site owner had been mislabeled. as deceased and had to prove otherwise. Before that, other applicants were mistakenly receiving messages saying that they had not submitted their application, only to be told later that this was a problem. The SBA has not provided an exact timeline for when applicants can expect to receive payments, but the approval process began last week and the administration said it will increase its pace of deployment. over the next few days. “We look forward to the rise of award notices as our members depend on this emergency aid to reopen their businesses,” NIVA said in a statement. “These small businesses have exhausted all their resources. The $ 16 billion awaits them, so award notices must be imminent. “







