Review: In “All Light, Everywhere”, objectives and limitations





An image is “captured”. A lightning “goes off”. A camera “turns”. Weapons are integrated into the language of cinema, as detailed in Theo Anthony’s enlightening documentary “All Light, Everywhere”. An exploratory essay on surveillance, policing, and the nature of video technology, the film probably deserves more than most films the oft-used phrase “eye-opening” for the way it probes and meditates on the subject. perspective, the prejudices and the lenses through which so much of life is increasingly framed. “All Light, Everywhere,” which hits theaters Friday, apparently deals with a hot issue: body cameras worn by police officers. The backbone of Anthony’s investigation is a long visit to the headquarters of Axon Enterprise, maker of the Taser and a leading supplier of body cameras to law enforcement. That the same company could manufacture both piqued Anthony’s curiosity. Interweaving a guided tour of Axon with historical and contemporary digressions, “All Light, Everywhere” examines how cameras have, since their beginnings in the 19th century, always been a data mining tool, a measuring instrument, a camera operator. ‘a separate and pixelated world. . It’s an exploration that touches not only law enforcement and justice, but astronomy, politics, phrenology, and race as well. Anthony’s previous feature film “Rat Film” looked at the history and politics of the rodent infestation in Baltimore. His short film “30 for 30” “Subject to Review” analyzed video criticism in tennis. He specializes in the gulf between images and reality. It resides in blind spots. Body cameras are a particularly compelling case as they are not designed at Axon to capture an objective perspective, but an officer’s point of view. Their cameras are not infrared because people cannot see in the dark, for example. The thought goes that agents should not be responsible for anything beyond what they can see. Several recent fatal shots by police of black men have shown how body cameras can often lack full transparency. In the film, it is a starting point to study how cameras and photography have always played a role in the classification of crime and in the transmission of political power. A lengthy investigative scene captures a community meeting of black Baltimoreans skeptically debating the use of “God’s eye” surveillance from the sky to help control their neighborhoods. “All Light, Everywhere” was of course made with similar technology but for very different purposes. Anthony treats his documentary like a collage, using a variety of narrators and occasional footage of himself, along with a belated explanation of why part of the film (months spent with Baltimore teens learning filmmaking) has been largely left out to suggest that any truth may ultimately only come from several points of view. “All Light Everywhere,” a Super LTD release, is unrated by the Motion Picture Association of America. Duration: 109 minutes. Three out of four stars. Follow AP Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP







