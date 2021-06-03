DJ Kaskade to host his biggest dance party to date at SoFi Stadium this summer – Daily Breeze





Electronic artist Kaskade will star at the all-new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday July 17th. Based in Southern California Insomniac event producers, who is responsible for festivals like EDC, Beyond Wonderland and Hard Summer, teamed up with the Los Angeles-based DJ to put on a massive dance party in the 70,000-seat stadium. So far, the place has only hosted the Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World televised benefit concert last May, which included around 20,000 fans / first responders and performances presented by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER The SoFi Stadium show will also mark the biggest solo headlining performance on record for Kaskade. “Every time I play in Los Angeles it evokes that feeling that is second to none anywhere else in the world,” he said in a statement. “It’s that feeling of stepping into your own bed after being away for too long; its warmth in the cold and its comfort when anxiety has played its game. Any gig I play in LA is something I keep protected. I make sure that when I do it, I come right because it is meaningful to me. LA is home. “Coming out of my 40s, I really want to do something special for the West Coast Massif and for all of my fans who are willing to take the time to travel,” he continued. “It has to be fair. There’s a legacy I’ve built here with LACC, Sun Soaked, Staples Center, and so many of my other favorite shows. I think being one of the first artists to present SoFi Stadium to the public is a rare and great opportunity and this show is going to be a high point in my career. I am excited to share this with my audience and I am honored to do so in LA, my home. Registrations are now open for fans to access a pre-sale ticket that will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday June 9 at kaskademusic.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at Ticketmaster.com. Current SoFi Stadium security and attendance protocols are available at sofistadium.com and more detailed guidelines will be published, if necessary, closer to the date of the event.

