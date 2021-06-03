Is a happy stepfamily in J-Lo and Ben Affleck’s future?

Without officially confirming they’re dating, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck let themselves be photographed hanging out together in Montana and Miami, and cuddling each other as they walked into Wolfang Puck’s new West Hollywood restaurant this week.

They’ve also let entertainment venues spread the news that their rekindled romance is getting “serious.” A source close to Lopez told People celebrity friends this week that pop diva, 51, and Oscar winner, 48, “are slowly starting to talk about the future.”

Comments like this beg the question: if there is now “a future” for the two stars, how will they integrate their respective families into their new relationship, both in private and in public?

Since Lopez and Affleck ended their first supercouple romance Bennifer in 2004, they’ve married and divorced other people – Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner – and have had children.

Lopez is the mother of 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck is the father of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. As busy as Lopez and Affleck are in their respective careers, they make sure it is known that they are dedicated and active parents.

Ben Affleck was spotted with children Sera and Samuel today in LA [May 30] pic.twitter.com/fu6nigJQWT – bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) May 31, 2021

Affleck is regularly photographed by paparazzi picking up his children from their Los Angeles-area schools, taking them to swimming lessons, or meeting them with Garner for a family outing. For her part, Lopez often shares photos of herself with her children on Instagram. A source close to her says Page Six that his children are “his priority”.

This source added that the singer “needs to make sure she takes her children into account” as her relationship with Affleck heats up again. Affleck would have felt the same, Page Six said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got together in LA. pic.twitter.com/ePS5xJIDRN – bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 1, 2021

It’s understandable that Lopez and Affleck want to be careful about how they involve their children in their new relationship. They may have rushed to date, but “they take things a lot slower when it comes to introducing their kids,” a source said. according to OK! magazine

One of the main reasons is that Lopez’s children are still dealing with the absence of Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, OK! the magazine reported.

#Jennifer Lopez and #BenAffleck choose to take their time when it comes to their children. https://t.co/tf0elZ09fJ – OKAY! Magazine United States (@OKMagazine) June 2, 2021

Lopez and the former MLB star called off their engagement in April – after four years of dating. During those four years, Lopez and Rodriguez pushed the idea that they were creating a happy, blended family. Lopez especially enjoyed posting photos of her, Rodriguez and their four children together on a regular basis. This modern day “Brady Bunch” could often see hanging Christmas tree ornaments, go on a luxury vacation, or even find ways to be entertained during COVID-19 quarantine in Florida.

With his ex-wife, Affleck took a very different approach to sharing their children’s information and images. Affleck and Garner usually don’t talk much about their kids and rarely share photos of themselves on social media.

Whatever happens, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck will always make co-parenting their first priority! Meet the three children of the former couple. https://t.co/jzTvbPaJqS – Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) June 1, 2021

However, photographs of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are regularly featured in sensational reports about their father. In one of his rare comments about his children, Garner told The Hollywood Reporter that the constant press attention, including the relentless swarm of paparazzi, had “put so much anxiety in our little family.” .

Affleck is also known to have introduced his children to his latest girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas. Affleck and de Armas, his co-star in the upcoming thriller “Deep Water”, went public with their relationship last April and moved in together. De Armas also joined Affleck, his children and his mother on vacation in Georgia last June, People have reported.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas go out for the FIRST TIME with his children in Brentwood: Ben Affleck has officially introduced his children to his new girlfriend Ana de Armas. https://t.co/WhubUkjfPb pic.twitter.com/TdYKxyaETa – RushReads (@RushReads) 23 May 2020

At the time, a source told People, “Ana seems to enjoy being with her kids. Everyone gets along very well. Ana makes an effort to get to know her children.

Affleck and de Armas broke up in January and he quickly emailed Lopez asking how she was and even expressing a desire to see her romantically, TMZ and other outlets reported.

If Bennifer is back, does that mean the paparazzi will soon be taking pictures of Lopez accompanying Affleck as he picks up his kids from school?

Either way, it’s hard to imagine Lopez doing school drives. It’s also hard to imagine Affleck’s children appearing in any of Lopez’s holiday Instagram photos, hanging Christmas tree ornaments with her twins.

But then, no one ever imagined Lopez and Affleck would get back together, with plenty of signs pointing to the likelihood of Bennifer 2.0 becoming a reality.