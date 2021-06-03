Kate Winslet opens up about love and loathing in “Mare of Easttown” part 1

If you’re here to read about Kate Winslet’s body, hair, or wrinkles, this isn’t the story for you.

A lot (a lot, a lot) was done about Winslet’s messy hair edict on the set of “Mare of Easttown” and his ongoing war on disinfecting his character image – Police Officer Mare Sheehan – or herself, at a photo purchased, photo – perfect front. And while so many of these articles focus on the lack of vanity and commitment to being “real” that Winslet strives to protect, there seems to be a subtext to the Oscar-winning actress’ actions. In some ways, it feels like through “Mare” Winslet makes a statement, “See me. See me as I am. I’m okay with that and you should be too.”

In many ways, it’s actually the opposite of what the main character expects from the world. Still reeling from her son’s suicide several years earlier, Mare cryogenized her grief, only to treat it better later. But this refusal to process her emotions keeps her family and friends at bay, unable to help them in their grieving process and determined not to overwhelm anyone with her own.

Audiences quickly learn that Mare is a fairly capable cop, a keystone of the community, even as she sleepwalks her life in a Rolling Rock-induced haze. When a murder and kidnapping is suddenly unleashed at the city gates, it’s Mare who takes the lead, and although her investigation shows brilliant sparks, it’s clear that her detective work remains a shadow of what it once was.

“Mare is at the epicenter of this world and absorbs everyone else’s problems without taking care of her own,” Winslet told IndieWire in the first of two recent interviews. “And I don’t know, there was something about her that almost broke my heart because she’s so overloaded with life and barely functioning, but seems to be working incredibly well. And to be able to be that strong and cover your grief and personal angst to the extent that it can, I found it really heartbreaking.

“I knew it would be a very immersive and stimulating experience to play with her and it really took hold. She almost became like an alter ego to me, ”Winslet said. “How I miss playing her. That’s how much I loved her.

Michele K. Short / HBO

One of the reasons the actress developed such an affection was probably the character’s dedication to not do not being an asshole, spending much of the show in equal parts exasperated and irritated, an injured dog is just as likely to lick your hand as he is roughly ripping it off.

“I think they [Mare’s family] both love and hate Mare at all times, ”she said. “It’s a common thread with Mare, you never know. You never know what you’re going to have on a different day, literally, depending on which side of the bed she slept on that night. He is a very volatile and delicate person.

“But at the same time, I think they all know how much she loves them. And they kind of know how to love her and handle her to the same extent. And that’s dancing. It’s a beautiful art. . And they all do. But I think they’re all united in their fear that if they push Mare too much to talk about her grief, they can see that she’s going to fall apart. And they don’t want that. I think they’re scared to do this to her because she’s been through so much.

One of the things Mare had gone through was taking over the guardianship of her grandson Drew after her father died. It was the 45-year-old actress’s first time playing a grandmother, a role she came to enjoy, in large part thanks to her little co-star.

“I mean, it was absolutely lovely,” Winslet said. “Drew becomes the apple of their eyes. I was with all these kids they auditioned for this role. And [Izzy King] was the last little boy who entered, and it was absolutely clear that he was our child. He was so sweet and wide eyed, fascinated and engaging. And he really listened. He was absolutely fantastic and he just became a part of our world. He was absolutely brilliant.

Of course, talking about King would be remiss without asking after his spectacular entry into a scene in Episode 5, in which he jumps into the dubbed room back, letting his rump take the lead before being quickly pushed into bed. by great grandmother Helen. (Jean Smart).

“It’s his little trick. It’s something he does. It’s called the bullet, ”she explained. “So we put him in the show. We’re like ‘Hey Iz, can you shoot the ball?’ and he would be like, ‘Aw, not yet.’ And then he would.

In part 2 of this Kate Winslet Awards spotlight on Sunday, we’re going to dig into the darker elements lurking in Mare’s. history and heart, as well as the star’s first effort in executive production. Plus, Winslet’s insight into why Julianne Nicholson had to play Laurie.

