John Boyega quits Netflix movie Rebel Ridge for family reasons





John Boyega will no longer star in Rebel Ridge (Photo: Getty Images) John Boyega was forced to quit his Netflix movie, Rebel Ridge, for family reasons. the The Star Wars actor was hired to star in the thriller, which is directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Filming began on May 3 in Louisiana and John is said to have shot scenes already. According to at the deadline, the producers are now looking for Johns’ replacement and should have a confirmed actor in a few days. A Netflix spokesperson told the post: Rebel Ridge is taking a temporary hiatus as we seek to recast John Boyega who was due to leave the project for family reasons. We remain committed to Jeremy Saulniers’ extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyegas UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars. No further details of the Johns family emergency have been revealed. The actor has been in Louisiana for some time and shared a photo of himself in New Orleans on May 9 posing against a wall graffitied with the caption: Sundays in Nola. Rebel Ridge is described as a high-speed thriller that explores American systemic injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor. John had previously shot scenes as the protagonist of the Netflix film (Photo: Getty Images) Earlier this week, a clip resurfaced featuring John, 29, discussing a possible return to the Star Wars franchise. I am open to conversation as long as it is [Kathleen Kennedy], NOT A WORD [Abrams] and maybe someone else [on their] team. [Then] that’s a no-brainer, he said in an interview with Jakes Takes last year. After: Netflix

The British actor is in the running for a leading actor nomination at TV Baftas, which take place in London on Sunday, for his role in the film Small Ax Red, White and Blue. John also recently confirmed that he is set to work on the sequel to his 2011 sci-fi hit Attack The Block. Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives for Johns for comment. If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts.















